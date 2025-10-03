Following Unity Technologies' guidance from October 3rd 2025, I am rolling out a COTLK build update to meet Unity's latest security standards. There are no changes to the game itself, it is a pre-emptive engine security-related update.
Because COTLK does not use any networking services or advanced features, this update is likely an overkill in this case. However, you should make sure that your Windows Defender and all your Steam games are up to date as they roll out in the upcoming days.
Engine Fix: Pre-emptive Unity Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update