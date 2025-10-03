 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20237806 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy Victorians, a small hotfix today fixing the issue where aristocrats were very very poor and a bug with on_election_campaign_end not being called.

Check out the full patchnotes below. Checksum is `6093`.

As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.10 with any fixed issues!

The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.10.3:

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug that applies subsistence farm penalty multiplier when calculating starting wage so the poor hardworking aristocrats don't starve

  • Fixed a bug with on_election_campaign_end not being called

Previous Patchnotes

1.10.0 | 1.10.1 | 1.10.2 | 1.10.3

