Ahoy Victorians, a small hotfix today fixing the issue where aristocrats were very very poor and a bug with on_election_campaign_end not being called.



Check out the full patchnotes below. Checksum is `6093`.



As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums ! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.10 with any fixed issues!



The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.10.3:

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that applies subsistence farm penalty multiplier when calculating starting wage so the poor hardworking aristocrats don't starve

Fixed a bug with on_election_campaign_end not being called

Previous Patchnotes