Ahoy Victorians, a small hotfix today fixing the issue where aristocrats were very very poor and a bug with on_election_campaign_end not being called.
Check out the full patchnotes below. Checksum is `6093`.
As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.10 with any fixed issues!
The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.10.3:
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug that applies subsistence farm penalty multiplier when calculating starting wage so the poor hardworking aristocrats don't starve
Fixed a bug with on_election_campaign_end not being called
