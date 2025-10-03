 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20237730 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Comment any further changes you wish to see! Either here or on the Discord.

  • Numbers have commas in them to separate thousands
  • Removed the "x" under ingredients in the first scene
  • Lobbyists and Dubious Laws numbers stay on one line
  • Final scene is scaled to 16:9
  • Changed the background color to black for other resolutions.
  • Now includes links to Discord and the store page for the sequel, Lemonade Apocalypse 2: The Great Filter

PLEASE NOTE: The sequel is currently undergoing a redesign, so the demo is outdated. Stay tuned for the new version!

Playtests are ongoing in the Discord server.

