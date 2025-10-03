- Numbers have commas in them to separate thousands
- Removed the "x" under ingredients in the first scene
- Lobbyists and Dubious Laws numbers stay on one line
- Final scene is scaled to 16:9
- Changed the background color to black for other resolutions.
- Now includes links to Discord and the store page for the sequel, Lemonade Apocalypse 2: The Great Filter
PLEASE NOTE: The sequel is currently undergoing a redesign, so the demo is outdated. Stay tuned for the new version!
Playtests are ongoing in the Discord server.
Changed files in this update