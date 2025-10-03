 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20237690
Update notes via Steam Community
There are no new features. This is purely a security update to protect players systems. Please note the game version is not updated on the menu and remains at 0.20.1. The demo has also been patched and the version number remains at 0.13.3.

If you want to know more then this thread is from Unity aimed directly to developers:
https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

If you have a favourite game played in Unity and worried that it has the exploit you can patch it yourself. Its really simple to use. Download. Run the exe, point it to the path where the Unity game exe is and press the patch button.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Early Access development update

I'll take this opportunity to state that development continues with A-Spec. Chapter 5 gameplay is scripted and functional, requiring some fleshing out with story dialogue, further asset development, with gameplay balancing and testing before being ready. Thank you for your patience and support.

