3 October 2025 Build 20237672 Edited 3 October 2025 – 11:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We recently patched a vulnerability that affected games made with the Unity Engine, with this change we are making sure the players of our game are unaffected by any potential vulnerabilities and unwanted behavior from their games.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158241
