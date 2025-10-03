Hello Miners!
Today, we released a tiny security patch on Steam. Version 1.0.87p (same as the last version number)
Unity Technologies have found a security flaw in their engine that affects Windows, and todays update has that flaw patched out.
Unity says that they have no knowledge of anyone exploiting this issue, and no users have been at risk.
For Deep Rock Galactic : Survivor - no one was ever at risk, since this is a single player game (unless you accidentally invited a hacker physically into your house with a USB stick).
Unity and Microsoft have already updated Windows Defender, so without this patch, you might experience issues with being allowed to play the game.
No other changes are included in this patch.
For technical details on the vulnerability see https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01#details
Security hotfix
Changed files in this update