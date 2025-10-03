- Several memory-related performance improvements. This should fix some of the crashes some players were experiencing while also improving general performance. Please, let us know if you have any further issues.

- Added "read" button when inspecting image-based interactables, which displays plain text with the relevant information over the image.

- Minor bug fixes.



We're also working on a localization system to allow for the game to be translated into other languages. The first translation will be into Spanish, but we're planning to add more languages in the near future. Stay tuned!