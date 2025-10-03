 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20237518 Edited 3 October 2025 – 11:19:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Several memory-related performance improvements. This should fix some of the crashes some players were experiencing while also improving general performance. Please, let us know if you have any further issues.
- Added "read" button when inspecting image-based interactables, which displays plain text with the relevant information over the image.
- Minor bug fixes.

We're also working on a localization system to allow for the game to be translated into other languages. The first translation will be into Spanish, but we're planning to add more languages in the near future. Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3380951
  • Loading history…
