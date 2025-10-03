Hello everyone,

It is Lorenzo here with another update for you. am glad to inform you that we have just released v4.1.5 (checksum c3d8) as an open beta on the stellaris_test branch. This version includes everything from the 4.1.4 open beta together with some important additional fixes.

Fix Under One Rule origin's "The Second Chance" event that did not show the Psionic option to keep the leader alive.

Shroud-Forged pops can now be recruited as Assault Armies or Psionic Armies.

Shroud-Forged leaders cannot gain the Synthetic leader trait.

Shroud-Forged can now serve as leaders.

Shroud-Forged can serve in the military if you have fully embraced the Animator of Clay.

Shroudshaper trait now correctly grants telepath drones for gestalt empires.

The Death of a Great Leader event now once again fires for regular leaders.

Fixed an issue introduced in the 4.1.4 open beta that made astral rifts and espionage not functional.

Improvements

Prevent AIs from taking the Mindwardens origin.

Active accords for Endbringers empires now unlock Psionic ship components.

Fledgling Dragons can now be hatched at a space fauna hatchery.

Modifiers from the Capital Productivity technologies should no longer be listed multiple times.

The Celestial Orrery system is now more likely to spawn.

<this patch note was eaten by a swarm of abnormally intelligent rats>

Added subtitles for secondary districts on Hive Worlds, Machine Worlds, Ring Worlds and Ecus.

Removed district specializations from showing that you must not have the Wilderness origin.

Balance

Tankbound civics now apply the following modifier: Upkeep from Jobs: -25%

Intensification: This Covenant Power for End of the Cycle is now on a 10 year cooldown instead of being on a one-time use.

Shroud Observators and Extra-Dimensional Research Units from the Shroud-Forged origins are now job swaps for Biology Subroutine and Physics Subroutine jobs respectively. This means that they now fully benefit from modifiers affecting those jobs.

Teeth of the Eater covenant fleet now scales the number of ships on the time of the game.

The Realm of Madness event now gives insight on Zro Distillation tech.

Fortune Tellers now produce far less trade.

Death Cult and Superstitious Beliefs no longer block each other.

Shroudshaper governors now provide telepath jobs scaling with their level, not the number of pops present.

The decision to add Shrouded Vegetation now takes a year to enact and can only be enacted a limited number of times per colony, scaling with planet size.

Reduced the effectiveness of the Composer of Strands blockers and reworked their bonuses.

Fully embracing the Shroud-Forged now sets them to be your primary species.

The Shroud-Forged origin now provides additional trait picks and points for the Shroud-Forged pops, allowing them to be robo-modded without removing any traits.

The Pierce the Shroud decision will no longer remove rare deposits.

Shroud-Touched Regions now produce more Zro so you no longer start with a deficit.

The Prototype Machinery blocker on the initial machine world for resource consolidation now costs 2500 alloys to remove.

The secondary districts on the initial machine world for Resource Consolidation now have lower costs and upkeep before the world is finished.

The Aura of Whisperers now impacts cloaking strength.

Gestalt empires can now research psionic cloaking devices if you have both Shadows of the Shroud and First Contact.

Civilian ships (such as science ships or construction ships) now automatically upgrade to psionic shields correctly.

Wilderness Empires will no longer be offered the Tomb World Adaptation since they can only end up on tomb worlds in very rare scenarios and it's mostly a dead tech.

Resource Consolidation blockers are now more severe.

Death Priests now only gain +3 unity per 100 jobs if a sizeable percentage of your population is sacrificed.

Create and Abolish special world designations (such as Resort or Thrall World) now take 180 days, giving you the opportunity to cancel the abolish decision before it happens if you selected it by accident.

Buffed Tooth of the Eater with psionic components

Shroud Seals now give -50% fire rate to Psionic Weapons in their system.

Bugfix

Improved repurposing of slaves (makes unemployed slaves show up properly and makes enslavement of specialists and rulers work better)

Shroud seals are now dismantling properly even by other empires

Fixed leader details not being present in events when they die.

Fixed a number of weapon tags on space fauna mutations.

Fix instances where The Instrument of Desire's aura effect would sometimes make planets' Planetary Ascension level go past 10.

Composer of Strands' "Calling of Creation" now successfully completes after terraforming a world.

The Baol, Gaia-Seeded and Under One Rule Terraform Insight effects now count towards the Composer of Strands' Calling to Terraform a planet.

Instrument of Desire's Calling of Sculpture now properly completes when replacing a building.

Multiple callings from the Cradle of Souls have been adjusted / fixed.

Fixed assorted issues with the descriptions of federation perks for the Holy Covenant federation type.

Production Overseers cannot be automated.

Enforcers now correctly benefit from species traits that provided additional job efficiency to specialists that they were missing out on.

Fix the generic Friendly Territory Tracking Mult modifier being ignored.

Removed extra pre-ftl maintenance drone from game files.

Fixed some pre-ftl hive mind jobs being unlocalised.

Fixed Subterranean Urbanization and Coastal Hamlets not showing the correct icon.

The Archives specialization on habitats now has the correct icon.

Fixed being able to make Ecus into penal colonies, as you couldn't make penal colonies into Ecus.

Typo fix in 'Lone Survivor' Event.

Preventing Wilderness pops from getting Auto-Modding traits as Wilderness Empires no longer work jobs like regular empires.

Add missing localizations for a few armies.

Fixed job efficiency modifier for medical workers incorrectly stating it targeted farmers.

Fixed the various strategic resource district specializations from showing up in technologies multiple times.

Put a 1 year cooldown on the "Naval Activity in SYSTEMNAME" event so that people can't spam each other with it by starting and stopping the associated special project.

Fix Armies getting stuck on colonies that get destroyed.

Wilderness Empires now use exclusive defense armies, look at that unique icon!

Natural Design empires will now be disgusted by the thought of ever using the weird vials inside of the Orbital Speed Demon.

Mutation traditions can now add and remove the budding and crystallization traits.

Corporate Death Cult and Chosen Executives are no longer mutually exclusive.

Fixed issues with the calculations for sacrifice effects.

You can now fire commanders who are governing planets.

Viewing a pre-ftl planet no longer spams the error log.

Pre-ftl brain drone jobs now correctly show icons in tooltips.

Resource Consolidation blockers now take time to clear.

Fixed Machine Intelligences being forced to have the Shroud-Forged origin if you didn't own The Machine Age.

The Psionic Machine portrait will no longer have access to organic traits.

The Mindwarden portrait now also has access to reptilian traits.

You once again only get one Warform. The Animator of Clay is not that generous.

Fixed ascension perks being used for the category_last_picked_tradition trigger.

Chosen and Shroudshaper leaders now benefit from Transcendent authorities.

Fixed Transcendent Authorities not listing additional effects they grant to Psychic leader trait.

Mind over Metal achievement now requires psionic cloaking devices if you have First Contact.

Updated the draw weights for technologies that unlock monuments.

AI empires with Bioships should now budget appropriately for armies.

Assorted events that spawn armies and purge your population should now correctly set your population to be purged.

Added a newline before the warning about jobs that cannot be favorited.

Driven Assimilators with the Voidforged origin no longer start with far fewer generator districts than they should.

Livestock can now work necrophyte jobs in hive mind empires.

Livestock jobs now show the correct building icon.

The Composer of Strands no longer adds Shroudstone to the Synaptic Lathe.

The Chosen's homeworld is now correctly set up for the Life-Seeded origin.

Shroud-Forged events will no longer attempt to convert a fractional amount of pops.

Increase the assembly score for the Shroud-Forged pops.

Machine and Robot modification technologies now provide the same number of trait points for both machine and mechanical species.

Active recon fleet order now uses correct logic.

The Strand Afflicted trait now grants Zro production to Biologist jobs.

Corrected the notification for the Composer of Strand's aura surge to correctly refer to Shroudstone blockers (in English).

Betharian Processing district specialization is no longer shown multiple times in the technology card.

The caravaneers no longer provide misguided information about the Waste Reprocessing Center.

Production Overseers now provide automated workforce efficiency.

Death Cult sacrifices no longer auto-cancel.

Mindwardens can no longer gain the Shroud Preacher trait.

Fixed an exploit in Multiplayer where you could get certain event rewards as often as you could click the option before it went away.

PSI Corps building can now be built on pleasure worlds, regardless of other present modifiers.

Changed some shroud paragon ethics from fanatic to standard.

Patron-Chosen Leaders now produce Influence.

Endbringer related event no longer targets machine leaders when it shouldn't.

Wilderness empires can no longer build Transit Hubs.

Fixed Metallurgist and Artisan jobs from buildings on Penal Colonies.

Fixed Data-Driven Theorem Facility and Research Supply Depot getting instantly destroyed after being built.

Sky/Empyrean Domes can now be built on Resort Worlds.

Tankbound empires now have their rural districts automated on ringworlds and habitats.

Ringworld districts providing worker jobs are now fully automated for Tankbound empires.

Auras now properly affect Pirates, Space Fauna, Crisises and Fallen Empires.

The Chamber of Silence now provides psionic job efficiency scaling with telepath jobs (as the Psi-Corps).

Endbringers no longer have access to the Orbital Psi-Corps.

The Orbital Psi-Corps now takes telepath drones into account.

The Shrouded World in the Endbringers home system can no longer be a terraforming candidate.

The Shrouded World in the Endbringers home system can no longer have a Zro deposit alongside a mineral or energy deposit (research deposits are fine).

Fixed a bug when Repurposing slave would not become Orderlies when changing their species' slavery type.

Tankbound civic not removed systematically when losing an ideology war.

Superstitious Beliefs cycles and effects removed when the civic is lost.

Updated Concept Tooltips across a series of origings to be in line with 4.0 changes.

The Unplugged traits now properly displays their descriptions.

Updated species trait tooltips to be consistent with 4.0 changes.

Removed the unintended energy upkeep on Habitat Orbitals.

The Grand Battlement of Steel now properly provides soldier jobs.

Updated Aristocratic Elite, Technocracy, and Exalted Priesthood tooltips to be in line with 4.0 changes.

Added redundancy checks for the Contingency spawning in case one of the planned machine worlds is destroyed ahead of time.

The Vivisection First Contact Events should now behave properly for Evolutionary Predators.

Psionic Malfunction event can no longer kill Bio-Trophies for Rogue Servitors.

Cradle of Souls aura surge now respects defense platform limits.

Mindwarden Enclave's defense fleet doesn't spawn debris anymore.

Sociocultural History should no longer appear for Wilderness empires.

Fixed Evolutionary Predators stealing dna from Mindwarden species not rewarding reptilian dna.

Experiment Engineer job uses the flat amount of crime considering the pops' happiness.

Fixing outliner sometimes changing order of categories on show/hide/tab change.

Fixed empires (most notably pre-FTL) being generated with the wrong habitability preference.

Psionic species trait no longer show up in the empire creation menu if you're a machine species.

Mindwarden empire will now be able to be force-spawned

Advanced AI Empires galaxy parameter will now spawn the right amount of advanced empires

Player origin randomization will now always allow non-advanced origins

Allowed colonization of black needle planet when its associated Treasure Hunters empire is integrated or destroyed

The Endbringers origin and Augmentation Bazaars civic are now incompatible, preventing a block on all ascension paths.

Add branch-offices bonuses for almost all Shroud civics

Shroud civics requirements improvements

Cetana is now allowed even if a Shroud-Forged empire is in the galaxy as intended

To prevent the Arc Furnace deposits from lingering upon its removal, the Arc Furnace now adds unique deposits to planets in the system.

Prevent double base entry in some tooltips

Add missing description for Assault Wardens army.

Give Evangelising Zealots personality to the Exiled.

Give Gestalt Chosen civics Growth node experience gain modifier.