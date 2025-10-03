 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20237467 Edited 3 October 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pupultas!

A year has passed since Diplomacy is Not an Option was released! During that time we had some good changes and additions come to the game. The Undead received their own campaign branch, Map Editor, new endless maps and challenges have been added, and a number of improvements made their way into DiNaO too. The game has also received a free prologue — Diplomacy is Not an Option: Shareware. But it’s not the end — we're far from over, not even close!

You’ve probably noticed that the Undead lack some features compared to the usual DiNaO gameplay. The next major update ought to rectify that!

The Undead will receive:
  • A research tree.
  • Their own version of the Market.
  • A new resource type.
  • And more units!

WIP

But while there’s still some time before all of those appear in the game, we couldn’t leave you without a gift. So here are Anniversary Challenges with 2 new missions for you to conquer — fight forces of nature and survive long enough! The game is also 55% off till October 6, so don’t miss it. And let’s talk a bit more about the next big update mentioned above!

As usual, the full list of changes is under the cut.

Yours, the Door 407 dev team

DetailsUpdate 1.0.81

Features
  • New Anniversary Challenges section of Challenge Mode with 2 new missions;
  • A button to open the Map Editor Guide directly from the game.
Bugfixes
  • Minor UI fixes;
  • Several localization fixes.

