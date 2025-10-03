A research tree.



Their own version of the Market.



A new resource type.



And more units!



Details Update 1.0.81



Features

New Anniversary Challenges section of Challenge Mode with 2 new missions;



A button to open the Map Editor Guide directly from the game.

Bugfixes

Minor UI fixes;



Several localization fixes.



Pupultas!A year has passed since Diplomacy is Not an Option was released! During that time we had some good changes and additions come to the game. The Undead received their own campaign branch, Map Editor, new endless maps and challenges have been added, and a number of improvements made their way into DiNaO too. The game has also received a free prologue — Diplomacy is Not an Option: Shareware. But it’s not the end — we're far from over, not even close!You’ve probably noticed that the Undead lack some features compared to the usual DiNaO gameplay. The next major update ought to rectify that!The Undead will receive:But while there’s still some time before all of those appear in the game, we couldn’t leave you without a gift. So here are Anniversary Challenges with 2 new missions for you to conquer — fight forces of nature and survive long enough!, so don’t miss it. And let’s talk a bit more about the next big update mentioned above!As usual, the full list of changes is under the cut.