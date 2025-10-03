Another hotfix this week, huh.

Creating a new map now works again.

Changing approach rate now works again.

Note hit particle effects now display in front of the numpad instead of behind.

Fixed a bug where Great-hits weren't counted towards accuracy and points.

Made the miss sound play more often when missing, now only playing if you lost a combo of 1 or greater.

Fail screen now shows the Fail-text as it should

Duplicate notes are now detected and cleared when starting a map and when saving in the editor.