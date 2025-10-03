Another hotfix this week, huh.
Creating a new map now works again.
Changing approach rate now works again.
Note hit particle effects now display in front of the numpad instead of behind.
Fixed a bug where Great-hits weren't counted towards accuracy and points.
Made the miss sound play more often when missing, now only playing if you lost a combo of 1 or greater.
Fail screen now shows the Fail-text as it should
Duplicate notes are now detected and cleared when starting a map and when saving in the editor.
Various minor performance improvements from cleaning up old and slow code.
Changed files in this update