3 October 2025 Build 20237367 Edited 3 October 2025 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another hotfix this week, huh.

  • Creating a new map now works again.

  • Changing approach rate now works again.

  • Note hit particle effects now display in front of the numpad instead of behind.

  • Fixed a bug where Great-hits weren't counted towards accuracy and points.

  • Made the miss sound play more often when missing, now only playing if you lost a combo of 1 or greater.

  • Fail screen now shows the Fail-text as it should

  • Duplicate notes are now detected and cleared when starting a map and when saving in the editor.

  • Various minor performance improvements from cleaning up old and slow code.

