Major 3 October 2025 Build 20237359 Edited 3 October 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

​Lockyz Media has been made aware of a critical vulnerability within games made in the Unity Engine dating back to Unity 2017.1.

ALL Lockyz Media games made within the Unity Engine are affected by this and a patch will be created for Table Ball FUnity. Please make sure to update AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

We highly recommend all of our friends that do or have used Unity in the past to update their games.

For players we HIGHLY recommend updating games within your game libraries that have been made with Unity.

Stay Safe and Have Fun,

Robin

