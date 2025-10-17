Along with bug fixes and adjustments, the Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion 1.1.1 update includes the release of two new bosses: Lapis Lacrima RT: Ω and Cybele RT: Ω, as well as the free “Formal Suit Outfit” and “Axiom Researcher Outfit” cosmetic DLC. The limited event boss Zeruchroar will also now be available permanently in-game. You can check out the full details of what’s included below.





New Bosses

Lapis Lacrima RT: Ω and Cybele RT: Ω have been added as new boss enemies.

"Battle Lapis Lacrima RT: Ω" and "Battle Cybele RT: Ω" will be added to the Rematch Simulator at the base.



Additions and Adjustments

・Added a function in EDIT APPEARANCE to turn off visible mutations upon unlocking Fusion.

・Added an event to the Rematch Simulator that allows event boss Zeruchroar to be fought at any time.

・Added a Stray equipped with Revenger after completing the mission "Subject: Codename: Shadow Taker."

・Added an Immortal with development data for Strider X after completing the mission "Subject: My buddy Strider's in trouble! ;_;" and completing the game.

・Fixed mission requests from Angel to be playable after completing the game.



Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue where the mission "Subject: Investigate Zeruchroar" is shown as withdrawn without an emergency mission being issued.

・Fixed an issue where Zeruchroar sometimes appears to be in standby and does not move.

・Fixed an issue where an Arsenal's particle effects stay displayed.

・Fixed an issue where weapons multiply upon obtaining a Gun Vambrace.

・Fixed an issue where Dreadnoughts sometimes yield no loot.

・Fixed an issue where some dropped items display no name.

・Fixed an issue where Foolish Wrath sometimes fails to fly towards a locked enemy.

・Fixed an issue where a processing lag sometimes occurs during battles with Cybele.

・Fixed an issue where there are sometimes two instances of Iris in the base.

・Fixed other minor bugs.