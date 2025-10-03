 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20237338 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Difficulty adjustment.

Implemented a wakeup button that allows you to get up at any time when you are down.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3545641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link