Unity Security Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
At 10:37 today Unity published a notification that they had identified a security vulnerability for the version of Unity used for Lab 77 and more versions. They also mention that they were not aware of any evidence showing any exploitation of this vulnerability. Lab 77 has now been patched using their patching tool, so there should be no issues now.
