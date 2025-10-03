 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20237331 Edited 3 October 2025 – 10:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
At 10:37 today Unity published a notification that they had identified a security vulnerability for the version of Unity used for Lab 77 and more versions. They also mention that they were not aware of any evidence showing any exploitation of this vulnerability. Lab 77 has now been patched using their patching tool, so there should be no issues now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3170771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link