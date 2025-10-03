2.4.3 Release 2 (20251003))
There are no new features. This is purely a security update to protect players systems. Please note the game version is not updated on the menu and remains at 2.4.3.
If you want to know more then this thread is from Unity aimed directly to developers:
https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031
If you have a favourite game played in Unity and worried that it has the exploit you can patch it yourself. Its really simple to use. Download. Run the exe, point it to the path where the Unity game exe is and press the patch button.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation
Path 2.4.3 Release 2 (Security Update)
