 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20237308 Edited 3 October 2025 – 10:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2.4.3 Release 2 (20251003))
There are no new features. This is purely a security update to protect players systems. Please note the game version is not updated on the menu and remains at 2.4.3.

If you want to know more then this thread is from Unity aimed directly to developers:
https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

If you have a favourite game played in Unity and worried that it has the exploit you can patch it yourself. Its really simple to use. Download. Run the exe, point it to the path where the Unity game exe is and press the patch button.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1130881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link