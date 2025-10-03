 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20237180 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Curators,

There are no major changes in this update, the timing is related to a hotfix, the details of which are below.

I do have an exciting Megaquarium-related thing to share with you guys soon though! Thank you for your parience,

Tim Twice Circled

v4.2.6 Changelog

  • Security: Upgraded build to Unity 2019.4.41f1 as a security precaution at the request of Unity Technologies. This is a Unity-wide event, nothing specific to Megaquarium. As of writing no users (of any game) have been affected, this is just a precaution.

  • Bug: Fixed bug where the last tank of DF 1. Cotsbury had to be specifically a Small Abyssal Tank - this is the only tank in vanilla but it caused confusion for a player who had an extra abyssal tank from a mod.

