Hello Curators,
There are no major changes in this update, the timing is related to a hotfix, the details of which are below.
I do have an exciting Megaquarium-related thing to share with you guys soon though! Thank you for your parience,
Tim Twice Circled
v4.2.6 Changelog
Security: Upgraded build to Unity 2019.4.41f1 as a security precaution at the request of Unity Technologies. This is a Unity-wide event, nothing specific to Megaquarium. As of writing no users (of any game) have been affected, this is just a precaution.
Bug: Fixed bug where the last tank of DF 1. Cotsbury had to be specifically a Small Abyssal Tank - this is the only tank in vanilla but it caused confusion for a player who had an extra abyssal tank from a mod.
Changed files in this update