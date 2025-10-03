Early Access map progress



Increase heating range for campfires/fireplaces



You can now use grenades outside of the inventory



New skin tone/face presets



Better system node/item networking



Add 5.7x28mm ammo type



Ore, trees etc. now display hover text correctly indicating how to use them



Calendar event system



You can get tetanus if unvaccinated and walking on piles of rubble barefoot



Feet damage/embedded metal and glass for walking on piles of rubble barefoot



.45 ACP, .38 Special textures



Trash bags can now be emptied like garbage cans



Added Allow Pickpocketing setting



Added Hide Code Locks setting (for streamers)



Increase max zoom level for maps



Add search bar to construction menu



Add improved pickaxe item



You can now transfer fluid between containers in your inventory by dragging and dropping onto each other



Increase capacity of workbenches, campfires, etc.



Rewritten save game system



Add UN Fifty-Seven pistol



Barbed wire fences now fuck you up if you try climbing over them



Lower main menu train volume



Telemetry opt-in/out in main menu and game settings



Add seizure warning



Better damaged vehicle engine particle effect



Better smoke effects across the map in general



Better forge smoke effect



Corrected bug at high elevations resulting in incorrect temperatures around fireplaces and fires



Fix fireplaces being called campfires



Refactored flashlight system; added Helmet w/ Headlamp item



Improved cloud shadowing



Add military zombies, clothing



New military backpack art



On-screen damage indicator when you take damage (blood splash)



On-screen hypothermia indicator



Add Offline Raiding setting (prevents base raiding if you are offline)



Zombies are able to go unconscious



Add taser weapon



Rewrite a bunch of fluid tank code, can now wire anything to any fluid provider (wells, generators, whatever stores fluid)



Corrected a lot of visual errors with the sky and lighting



Modified weather seed so day 1 starts off somewhat clear



Fix doors being unlocked backward in some locations (e.g. double doors)



Fix dartboard placement being incorrect



Fix frostbite occurring way more frequently than it should have



Food cutting recipes (ability to slice pizza, bread, vegetables, whatever)



Fix pain not being removed from condition list at zero



If your map is not working, pressing M will give you a specific reason instead of a generic 'cant open' reason



Player indicator on the map uses vehicle angle if you're in one



Fridges are now movable



Fix being able to pour fluids into gas pumps and beer taps somehow



Fix insulin spawning in unrefrigerated cupboards



You can now drink directly from bodies of water (rivers, lakes, swamps if you are so inclined)



Fix tarps having wood break sound when destroyed



Fix trash bags giving you cardboard when destroyed



New server browser tab, servers tell you their settings + can have a description/MOTD



Fox now makes fox sounds and not dog barks



TV can now display camera feeds (not yet in demo)



Add police uniform, police zombies, correctional officer uniform, prison uniform



Add put similar button - if you are looking at an inventory with stuff in it, this will store all the item types already in that inventory



Smoother vehicle camera algorithm



Improve persistent corpse system performance



Fix ice machine not freezing stuff



Thermometers inside fridges and freezers will display the correct temperature now



Restrict max FOV to 105



You can respawn at beds you've slept in instantly in singleplayer



Add low poly background landscape so the landscape is never full of holes/unloaded



Add option to submit save file with feedback



AI spawnpoint system - AI should now be able to spawn in interiors easier



Fix warehouse boxes, plastic totes having the wrong search sound



Fix some damage not applying



Add interior soundscapes, reverb settings



Add build info to experimental branch watermark



New impact/bullet impact effects



Add starred items system: mark items as being important to you, they will bubble to the top of inventories (e.g. ammo, weapons, rare things, ...)



Add "hand" grenade



Add sounds when bodies impact the floor



New music, thanks Remancer!



Fix item instances not respawning properly



Fix grease cleaner not decaying



Thirst and hunger now show on the HUD if they're very positive



Fix van deformation popping in



Fix sprint zoom applying when flying



Add some new collectible video discs (just vein devlogs, nothing fun)



Code lock requirements for install/removal reduced to 5 electricity



Add zombies, animals to admin seeall



Slightly better turn animations



Add RemoveAllVehicleParts cheat



Prevent vehicles interpenetrating in multiplayer - should reduce fatality of car crashes



Fix vehicle keys not appearing in containers if the game has been loaded from a save



More logs for server hosts (player using stuff, etc)



Rewrote moving furniture, should fix issues with moving objects e.g. turning off lights or changing the object



Fix bug when supplying different gas types to a large natural gas tank



Bump up natural gas tank quantities



Fix item icons jittering in inventory in multiplayer



Rewrote backpacked weapons (should prevent pistols on your hip sticking after you unequip the item)



Allow some console commands to be used on the client



Fix description of cooked spaghetti



Add hydraulic tool type (unused in demo)



Disable instanced stereo (should allow some ultra low spec players to launch the game)



Reduce network load from using items, ladders, dropping items, zombies, switches



Fix car keys not spawning in houses in multiplayer



Interior fog should go away when you go inside a building



Prevent long-decaying items (like toothpaste) possibly starting rotten in containers



Fix clothing not reflecting its color immediately when being selected in an inventory



Fix camera sometimes going through the floor when sitting in a chair



Fix some stuff being placed on walls incorrectly



Pillows, tvs should fall to the ground when you destroy the shelves/couches they're on



Sirens no longer work without a battery



Pet photo update



M620 truck is now recolorable/has colors



Fix other players loading the area around them on your PC



Add PowerAllElectronicSystemNodes cheat



Fix some misc. saving/loading issues



Change "is on" to "switched on" for electronic items in the inventory



Add vein.ItemActorSpawner.MinimumWorldTime cvar



Fix item spawners doing strange respawning behavior



Fix stoves functioning as a generator



Better vehicle networking



Fix join notifications popping up in character creation



Speed up actor partition system



Redo how vehicles save



Fix check ammo animation not playing for weapons with no real check ammo animation



Rewrite how ingame map works - should now work on different UI scales



Tweak turn in place animation to not be too jarring



Fix decals, sprays, blood not always aligning/rendering properly on surfaces



Add RefreshAllDecals cheat



Fix placement of hand grenade



Add barbed wire buildable to secure fences



Fix saves "leaking" between each other when you load another save from ingame



Update map background



Add back sun and moonlight bloom



Fix apples being thrown crazy hard



Fix stars being really low resolution



Fix explosive box mesh not being easily selected



Fix being able to pour past capacity into fluid tanks, losing the fluid you poured



Electronics now break after you're 80% wet, instead of instantly when you go underwater



Fix building colors not saving



Fix train colors not saving



Better foot/arm item art



Fix some camera positionings for larger vehicles



Spawn tweaks - animals spawn less frequently



Fix animals spawning in caves



Fix shoving animation not playing when hosting a server



Add waterproof headlamp helmet



Fix flashlight, map being weird when you have multiple of the same type equipped (eg. GPS + cell phone equipped causes map inconsistency)



Fix alarms going off every time the door is opened



Add PowerUp cheat (makes whatever you're looking at a generator)



Fix broken bottles not being able to be made with whisky or gin



Fix desync drastically



Fix bodybag desync



Fix clients on servers not smelling anything



Fix using grenade when not in inventory being silent



Add fire empty sounds to all weapons



Increase scale of tadellini cobra, fix feet through the bottom



Add cameras to school



Add alarms across the entire map



Some experimental indoors zombie spawning



Fix selecting a haircut for someone else and the haircut sticking on them as they run away



Prevent weather from appearing underground



Low shadow quality preset now supports distance field shadowing



Improved zombie pathfinding and navigation significantly



Add rich presence to Steam for both player groups and locations



Fix vehicle crash when flying around/moving at high speed



Firearms are now twice as audible to zombies; add vein.Firearms.AISoundMultiplier in case we were too aggressive



Zombies now get fall damage



Fix zombies getting locked in climb animation loops over fences



Fix memory leak related to item nameplates



Master volume now defaults to 50%



Visual quality now defaults to High instead of Ultra



Renamed 'RemoveAllItems' to 'RemoveAllMyItems', added 'RemoveAllItems' to remove all dropped items



You can now just click on a notification to dismiss it



Kerosene heater now works like any other fluid tank (can drink from it, wire it etc)



Soundscape improvements across the board



Steam rich presence integration



Correct some power desync bugs



Fix fridge, broadcast radio facing away from you when being moved



Seed items now tell you what planter slots they fit into



Fix blinds appearing black/burnt



Make soundscapes blend more smoothly



Increase the car horn radius & zombie attraction radius



Fix big hitch when pinning/unpinning a recipe



If you can't move/destroy furniture due to a nearby utility cabinet, we now tell you instead of hiding the option



Examine Connections now uses the icon for the type of thing you're looking at



Fix distant sky fog glowing/being ugly at night/dawn/dusk



Consuming water from a sink/etc. hooked up to a fluid tank will consume from the tank directly



Fireplaces now have an estimated time remaining readout based on the fuel currently loaded in them



Inventory search query persists between opening and closing the UI



Rewrote chair exit algorithm: prevents vehicle from flinging away when exiting it when it's pressed against a wall



Fix needing a lighter to extinguish a candle



Resynced movement animations to footsteps



Save games now save mostly asynchronously



Added a notification when autosaves occur



Rewrote furniture, buildable placement algorithm to better fit things snugly in tight spaces



Fix basketball hoop being sideways



Fix typoes in foot infection conditions



Add vehicle headlight textures to vehicles



Vehicles are less initially damaged in the world



Add tool ammo: some tools now require ammo like saw blades or drill bits



Add coloration to battery percentages



Car keys can now be used wirelessly (unlocking, locking vehicle, panic button etc.)



Add "Demo" to the watermark if it's the demo



Add lifetime stats to death screen (zombies killed, steps taken, etc)



Add HTTP API for server owners



Normalize VOIP audio - should fix VOIP being really quiet



Add sandstone items/silica to be smelted into glass



You can now repair glass windows using glass sheets (craftable)



Antibiotics now give you a condition that prevents being infected from bacteria



Increased gas pump health; made them invulnerable to most damage



Redford and Saranac now have items spawn on store shelves



Add recipe list to forges/charcoal kiln UI



Stuff now falls off your vehicle instead of just being blown up if it collides with something



You can shoot through chainlink fences



Add Eighty-Four explosive launcher



Add matches



Add cannabis seeds/cannabis farming



Add cold medicine, prevents/reduces cold duration



Add meth



Vastly improve explosion physics especially against zombies



Fix fortifying double doors vanishing the other door



Add RandomizeTime command, sets the time between 0.0 and 1.0 years from the start date



Fix that one fence changing colors when you run it over



Fix fans not running when first loaded in



Prevent cars from falling through the landscape when first loaded in



High level weapon/ammo spawns are now findable in more containers - they're just very rare



Reduce time items on your person are considered "newly acquired" to 5 minutes from 30 minutes (e.g. increase the amount you keep when dead)



"W" is always up for ladders, "S" is always down for ladders



Add tire shelf container that can store tires



Fix being able to use anything eg. milk as engine oil



Add some leniancy for truck rear doors to be considered blocked



Fix item requirements in construction UI not updating



Fix stuff attached to vehicles not loading in attached to vehicles



Reduce GPU VRAM usage across the board



Use options for items now display weight and stack



Fix poor performance at dawn and dusk



Main menu now displays news from news.vein.gg



Fix bar (pressure) readout being incorrect



Container size balancing (e.g. large vs small crates, dumpsters, etc.)



Nighttime lighting changes and brightening



Fix compass showing with a turned off phone



Foliage LODs are slightly more aggressive



Motorcycle helmet now uses motorcycle helmet asset instead of towel placeholder



Road texture resolution fixes



Fix snow not appearing on distant landscape



Fix water sounds playing while water is frozen



Fix being able to drive through ice



Add icons/colors to packing up chairs, sleeping bags etc.



Add air conditioner/heater status to vehicle HUD



Fix zombies getting stuck on rugs sometimes



Way better sky lighting performance, especially at dawn/dusk



Dryers now have a UI like washers



Add bone broth



Perk menu close button is just an x now



Fix free look breaking your neck if you go from third to first person



Possibly fix the lock desync on doors



Fix zombies sometimes not playing a death animation on dedicated servers



Explosions no longer ignite things



Add thermometer art



Fix TV volume not applying to disks when you switch over to them



Fix food spawning in at 0 C



Forges & kilns now say 'ignite' and 'extinguish' instead of 'turn on' and 'turn off'



Fix some weird glass textures in convenience stores



Add new mastered music tracks



Fix broken glass not always sticking to doors on load



Fix logic error blocking you from moving furniture into your UC area when standing outside it



Fix server hosts turning invisible when lockpicking



Streetlights now come on slightly earlier



Increase capacity of specialized containers



Some new loading screens



Performance and networking fixes across the board



We're pleased to announce VEIN 0.021 is now available on Steam. This update includes new zombie behavior, lighting and performance improvements, some new server browser features, and a lot more — it’s our largest update ever.Unfortunately, because of some future-proofing steps we've taken (and the size of the update),