We're pleased to announce VEIN 0.021 is now available on Steam. This update includes new zombie behavior, lighting and performance improvements, some new server browser features, and a lot more — it’s our largest update ever.
Unfortunately, because of some future-proofing steps we've taken (and the size of the update), saves from 0.020 are incompatible with this update.
- Early Access map progress
- Increase heating range for campfires/fireplaces
- You can now use grenades outside of the inventory
- New skin tone/face presets
- Better system node/item networking
- Add 5.7x28mm ammo type
- Ore, trees etc. now display hover text correctly indicating how to use them
- Calendar event system
- You can get tetanus if unvaccinated and walking on piles of rubble barefoot
- Feet damage/embedded metal and glass for walking on piles of rubble barefoot
- .45 ACP, .38 Special textures
- Trash bags can now be emptied like garbage cans
- Added Allow Pickpocketing setting
- Added Hide Code Locks setting (for streamers)
- Increase max zoom level for maps
- Add search bar to construction menu
- Add improved pickaxe item
- You can now transfer fluid between containers in your inventory by dragging and dropping onto each other
- Increase capacity of workbenches, campfires, etc.
- Rewritten save game system
- Add UN Fifty-Seven pistol
- Barbed wire fences now fuck you up if you try climbing over them
- Lower main menu train volume
- Telemetry opt-in/out in main menu and game settings
- Add seizure warning
- Better damaged vehicle engine particle effect
- Better smoke effects across the map in general
- Better forge smoke effect
- Corrected bug at high elevations resulting in incorrect temperatures around fireplaces and fires
- Fix fireplaces being called campfires
- Refactored flashlight system; added Helmet w/ Headlamp item
- Improved cloud shadowing
- Add military zombies, clothing
- New military backpack art
- On-screen damage indicator when you take damage (blood splash)
- On-screen hypothermia indicator
- Add Offline Raiding setting (prevents base raiding if you are offline)
- Zombies are able to go unconscious
- Add taser weapon
- Rewrite a bunch of fluid tank code, can now wire anything to any fluid provider (wells, generators, whatever stores fluid)
- Corrected a lot of visual errors with the sky and lighting
- Modified weather seed so day 1 starts off somewhat clear
- Fix doors being unlocked backward in some locations (e.g. double doors)
- Fix dartboard placement being incorrect
- Fix frostbite occurring way more frequently than it should have
- Food cutting recipes (ability to slice pizza, bread, vegetables, whatever)
- Fix pain not being removed from condition list at zero
- If your map is not working, pressing M will give you a specific reason instead of a generic 'cant open' reason
- Player indicator on the map uses vehicle angle if you're in one
- Fridges are now movable
- Fix being able to pour fluids into gas pumps and beer taps somehow
- Fix insulin spawning in unrefrigerated cupboards
- You can now drink directly from bodies of water (rivers, lakes, swamps if you are so inclined)
- Fix tarps having wood break sound when destroyed
- Fix trash bags giving you cardboard when destroyed
- New server browser tab, servers tell you their settings + can have a description/MOTD
- Fox now makes fox sounds and not dog barks
- TV can now display camera feeds (not yet in demo)
- Add police uniform, police zombies, correctional officer uniform, prison uniform
- Add put similar button - if you are looking at an inventory with stuff in it, this will store all the item types already in that inventory
- Smoother vehicle camera algorithm
- Improve persistent corpse system performance
- Fix ice machine not freezing stuff
- Thermometers inside fridges and freezers will display the correct temperature now
- Restrict max FOV to 105
- You can respawn at beds you've slept in instantly in singleplayer
- Add low poly background landscape so the landscape is never full of holes/unloaded
- Add option to submit save file with feedback
- AI spawnpoint system - AI should now be able to spawn in interiors easier
- Fix warehouse boxes, plastic totes having the wrong search sound
- Fix some damage not applying
- Add interior soundscapes, reverb settings
- Add build info to experimental branch watermark
- New impact/bullet impact effects
- Add starred items system: mark items as being important to you, they will bubble to the top of inventories (e.g. ammo, weapons, rare things, ...)
- Add "hand" grenade
- Add sounds when bodies impact the floor
- New music, thanks Remancer!
- Fix item instances not respawning properly
- Fix grease cleaner not decaying
- Thirst and hunger now show on the HUD if they're very positive
- Fix van deformation popping in
- Fix sprint zoom applying when flying
- Add some new collectible video discs (just vein devlogs, nothing fun)
- Code lock requirements for install/removal reduced to 5 electricity
- Add zombies, animals to admin seeall
- Slightly better turn animations
- Add RemoveAllVehicleParts cheat
- Prevent vehicles interpenetrating in multiplayer - should reduce fatality of car crashes
- Fix vehicle keys not appearing in containers if the game has been loaded from a save
- More logs for server hosts (player using stuff, etc)
- Rewrote moving furniture, should fix issues with moving objects e.g. turning off lights or changing the object
- Fix bug when supplying different gas types to a large natural gas tank
- Bump up natural gas tank quantities
- Fix item icons jittering in inventory in multiplayer
- Rewrote backpacked weapons (should prevent pistols on your hip sticking after you unequip the item)
- Allow some console commands to be used on the client
- Fix description of cooked spaghetti
- Add hydraulic tool type (unused in demo)
- Disable instanced stereo (should allow some ultra low spec players to launch the game)
- Reduce network load from using items, ladders, dropping items, zombies, switches
- Fix car keys not spawning in houses in multiplayer
- Interior fog should go away when you go inside a building
- Prevent long-decaying items (like toothpaste) possibly starting rotten in containers
- Fix clothing not reflecting its color immediately when being selected in an inventory
- Fix camera sometimes going through the floor when sitting in a chair
- Fix some stuff being placed on walls incorrectly
- Pillows, tvs should fall to the ground when you destroy the shelves/couches they're on
- Sirens no longer work without a battery
- Pet photo update
- M620 truck is now recolorable/has colors
- Fix other players loading the area around them on your PC
- Add PowerAllElectronicSystemNodes cheat
- Fix some misc. saving/loading issues
- Change "is on" to "switched on" for electronic items in the inventory
- Add vein.ItemActorSpawner.MinimumWorldTime cvar
- Fix item spawners doing strange respawning behavior
- Fix stoves functioning as a generator
- Better vehicle networking
- Fix join notifications popping up in character creation
- Speed up actor partition system
- Redo how vehicles save
- Fix check ammo animation not playing for weapons with no real check ammo animation
- Rewrite how ingame map works - should now work on different UI scales
- Tweak turn in place animation to not be too jarring
- Fix decals, sprays, blood not always aligning/rendering properly on surfaces
- Add RefreshAllDecals cheat
- Fix placement of hand grenade
- Add barbed wire buildable to secure fences
- Fix saves "leaking" between each other when you load another save from ingame
- Update map background
- Add back sun and moonlight bloom
- Fix apples being thrown crazy hard
- Fix stars being really low resolution
- Fix explosive box mesh not being easily selected
- Fix being able to pour past capacity into fluid tanks, losing the fluid you poured
- Electronics now break after you're 80% wet, instead of instantly when you go underwater
- Fix building colors not saving
- Fix train colors not saving
- Better foot/arm item art
- Fix some camera positionings for larger vehicles
- Spawn tweaks - animals spawn less frequently
- Fix animals spawning in caves
- Fix shoving animation not playing when hosting a server
- Add waterproof headlamp helmet
- Fix flashlight, map being weird when you have multiple of the same type equipped (eg. GPS + cell phone equipped causes map inconsistency)
- Fix alarms going off every time the door is opened
- Add PowerUp cheat (makes whatever you're looking at a generator)
- Fix broken bottles not being able to be made with whisky or gin
- Fix desync drastically
- Fix bodybag desync
- Fix clients on servers not smelling anything
- Fix using grenade when not in inventory being silent
- Add fire empty sounds to all weapons
- Increase scale of tadellini cobra, fix feet through the bottom
- Add cameras to school
- Add alarms across the entire map
- Some experimental indoors zombie spawning
- Fix selecting a haircut for someone else and the haircut sticking on them as they run away
- Prevent weather from appearing underground
- Low shadow quality preset now supports distance field shadowing
- Improved zombie pathfinding and navigation significantly
- Add rich presence to Steam for both player groups and locations
- Fix vehicle crash when flying around/moving at high speed
- Firearms are now twice as audible to zombies; add vein.Firearms.AISoundMultiplier in case we were too aggressive
- Zombies now get fall damage
- Fix zombies getting locked in climb animation loops over fences
- Fix memory leak related to item nameplates
- Master volume now defaults to 50%
- Visual quality now defaults to High instead of Ultra
- Renamed 'RemoveAllItems' to 'RemoveAllMyItems', added 'RemoveAllItems' to remove all dropped items
- You can now just click on a notification to dismiss it
- Kerosene heater now works like any other fluid tank (can drink from it, wire it etc)
- Soundscape improvements across the board
- Steam rich presence integration
- Correct some power desync bugs
- Fix fridge, broadcast radio facing away from you when being moved
- Seed items now tell you what planter slots they fit into
- Fix blinds appearing black/burnt
- Make soundscapes blend more smoothly
- Increase the car horn radius & zombie attraction radius
- Fix big hitch when pinning/unpinning a recipe
- If you can't move/destroy furniture due to a nearby utility cabinet, we now tell you instead of hiding the option
- Examine Connections now uses the icon for the type of thing you're looking at
- Fix distant sky fog glowing/being ugly at night/dawn/dusk
- Consuming water from a sink/etc. hooked up to a fluid tank will consume from the tank directly
- Fireplaces now have an estimated time remaining readout based on the fuel currently loaded in them
- Inventory search query persists between opening and closing the UI
- Rewrote chair exit algorithm: prevents vehicle from flinging away when exiting it when it's pressed against a wall
- Fix needing a lighter to extinguish a candle
- Resynced movement animations to footsteps
- Save games now save mostly asynchronously
- Added a notification when autosaves occur
- Rewrote furniture, buildable placement algorithm to better fit things snugly in tight spaces
- Fix basketball hoop being sideways
- Fix typoes in foot infection conditions
- Add vehicle headlight textures to vehicles
- Vehicles are less initially damaged in the world
- Add tool ammo: some tools now require ammo like saw blades or drill bits
- Add coloration to battery percentages
- Car keys can now be used wirelessly (unlocking, locking vehicle, panic button etc.)
- Add "Demo" to the watermark if it's the demo
- Add lifetime stats to death screen (zombies killed, steps taken, etc)
- Add HTTP API for server owners
- Normalize VOIP audio - should fix VOIP being really quiet
- Add sandstone items/silica to be smelted into glass
- You can now repair glass windows using glass sheets (craftable)
- Antibiotics now give you a condition that prevents being infected from bacteria
- Increased gas pump health; made them invulnerable to most damage
- Redford and Saranac now have items spawn on store shelves
- Add recipe list to forges/charcoal kiln UI
- Stuff now falls off your vehicle instead of just being blown up if it collides with something
- You can shoot through chainlink fences
- Add Eighty-Four explosive launcher
- Add matches
- Add cannabis seeds/cannabis farming
- Add cold medicine, prevents/reduces cold duration
- Add meth
- Vastly improve explosion physics especially against zombies
- Fix fortifying double doors vanishing the other door
- Add RandomizeTime command, sets the time between 0.0 and 1.0 years from the start date
- Fix that one fence changing colors when you run it over
- Fix fans not running when first loaded in
- Prevent cars from falling through the landscape when first loaded in
- High level weapon/ammo spawns are now findable in more containers - they're just very rare
- Reduce time items on your person are considered "newly acquired" to 5 minutes from 30 minutes (e.g. increase the amount you keep when dead)
- "W" is always up for ladders, "S" is always down for ladders
- Add tire shelf container that can store tires
- Fix being able to use anything eg. milk as engine oil
- Add some leniancy for truck rear doors to be considered blocked
- Fix item requirements in construction UI not updating
- Fix stuff attached to vehicles not loading in attached to vehicles
- Reduce GPU VRAM usage across the board
- Use options for items now display weight and stack
- Fix poor performance at dawn and dusk
- Main menu now displays news from news.vein.gg
- Fix bar (pressure) readout being incorrect
- Container size balancing (e.g. large vs small crates, dumpsters, etc.)
- Nighttime lighting changes and brightening
- Fix compass showing with a turned off phone
- Foliage LODs are slightly more aggressive
- Motorcycle helmet now uses motorcycle helmet asset instead of towel placeholder
- Road texture resolution fixes
- Fix snow not appearing on distant landscape
- Fix water sounds playing while water is frozen
- Fix being able to drive through ice
- Add icons/colors to packing up chairs, sleeping bags etc.
- Add air conditioner/heater status to vehicle HUD
- Fix zombies getting stuck on rugs sometimes
- Way better sky lighting performance, especially at dawn/dusk
- Dryers now have a UI like washers
- Add bone broth
- Perk menu close button is just an x now
- Fix free look breaking your neck if you go from third to first person
- Possibly fix the lock desync on doors
- Fix zombies sometimes not playing a death animation on dedicated servers
- Explosions no longer ignite things
- Add thermometer art
- Fix TV volume not applying to disks when you switch over to them
- Fix food spawning in at 0 C
- Forges & kilns now say 'ignite' and 'extinguish' instead of 'turn on' and 'turn off'
- Fix some weird glass textures in convenience stores
- Add new mastered music tracks
- Fix broken glass not always sticking to doors on load
- Fix logic error blocking you from moving furniture into your UC area when standing outside it
- Fix server hosts turning invisible when lockpicking
- Streetlights now come on slightly earlier
- Increase capacity of specialized containers
- Some new loading screens
- Performance and networking fixes across the board
Changed files in this update