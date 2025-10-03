Dust Fleet v6.4.6
Update notes via Steam Community
You may have seen news of a vulnerability in the Unity engine today. Don't worry commanders, I've got your back! Unity have released a fix, and I applied it to Dust Fleet immediately. Your battle computers remain secure and unaffected by this issue.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 406161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update