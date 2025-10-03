 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20237021
Update notes via Steam Community
You may have seen news of a vulnerability in the Unity engine today. Don't worry commanders, I've got your back! Unity have released a fix, and I applied it to Dust Fleet immediately. Your battle computers remain secure and unaffected by this issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 406161
  • Loading history…
