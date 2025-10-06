Due to a recently disclosed security vulnerability found in some Unity-built games, we wanted to let you know that we’ve already taken care of it on our side.





There’s no indication that the issue was ever exploited or that anyone was affected, but fixes have already been released - and we applied them right away to ensure that RAYZE are now fully patched and secure.





You don’t need to do anything on your side - just keep your game updated as usual. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and follow the latest security recommendations to keep everything running safe and sound.



Stay safe!

Hyperstrange out.