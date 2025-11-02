Survival

All single target Defenses now have +20% damage in Survival and Co-op Survival to help them with scaling a little better into the lategame.



Slightly bumped the HP scaling beyond wave 90 of Blank Canvas and Islands.



Balance

Towers

Techs

Fixes

Fixed an issue where destroyed Axons would remain visually on the field.



Fixed an issue where Duplicator could Transform into Defenses that had been used for Transformation within the last 60 seconds.



The default targeting has been adjusted. Before, it prioritized support units in the order they were spawned. Now it's prioritized in the following order:- Mass Cloaker(because it prevents priority targeting on other things)- Purger- Architect- Mass Teleporter- Lifter- Carrier- Replicator- Supply Tank- Disruptor- Protector- Base impact damage reduced from 9 to 8.- U3 damage reduced by from 12 to 11.- Base damage reduced from 10 to 9.- U3 Upgrade cost increased from 25 to 30.- Base damage reduced from 20 to 18.- U1 damage reduced from 18 to 16.- Damage reduced from 175 to 170.- "Conservative" Credit cap has been increased from 50 to 100, and lives gained increased from 3 to 5.- "Concentrated Fire" damage bonus increased from 6% to 8%, and now takes 6 Defenses to decrease, up from 5.- Meta Tech "Power Grid" Power per wave reduced from 6 to 5.