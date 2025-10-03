Hello everyone,
We've just released a small patch to address a security vulnerability that was recently identified in the Unity engine.
According to Unity, there is no evidence of this vulnerability being exploited or having any impact on players. This update is a proactive measure to ensure the game remains secure for everyone.
Thank you!
Minor Security Hotfix
