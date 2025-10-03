 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20236938 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

We've just released a small patch to address a security vulnerability that was recently identified in the Unity engine.

According to Unity, there is no evidence of this vulnerability being exploited or having any impact on players. This update is a proactive measure to ensure the game remains secure for everyone.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Horror Globes JELLY Content Depot 1416461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link