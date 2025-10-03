 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20236909 Edited 3 October 2025 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity patch updated after the vulnerability reported by Unity.
Link to the official announcement: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Fixed minor dialogue errors
Fixed some graphical bugs related to certain screen aspect ratios

Changed files in this update

Depot 3448871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link