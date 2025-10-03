Unity patch updated after the vulnerability reported by Unity.
Link to the official announcement: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Fixed minor dialogue errors
Fixed some graphical bugs related to certain screen aspect ratios
Unity Security Update & Minor Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update