POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2 Megabonk
3 October 2025 Build 20236904 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Two quick fixes to make your escape smoother:
- Safe quest item placement: Quest-related items now have a dedicated placement button. No more false dropping.
- Eat straight from the fridge: You can now eat directly from the fridge, even if it's placed with the door against the wall. No more hunger due to poor furniture rotation.
Keep digging!

