Two quick fixes to make your escape smoother:
- Safe quest item placement: Quest-related items now have a dedicated placement button. No more false dropping.
- Eat straight from the fridge: You can now eat directly from the fridge, even if it's placed with the door against the wall. No more hunger due to poor furniture rotation.
Keep digging!
Patch 1.0.8 - minor fixes
