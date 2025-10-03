This update includes the following changes:
Fixed Character Selection Issues
Fixed an issue where unavailable characters remained in the selection screen when starting the game.
Fixed an issue where unrelated characters appeared when switching attribute filters.
Added "VTuber Order" to Card List
Added a new sorting option, "VTuber Order," to the card list.
This allows you to view cards grouped by the same VTuber, and will also be useful for the upcoming fusion feature.
We appreciate your continued support for "VTuber Battle"!
Changed files in this update