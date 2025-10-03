Fixed Character Selection Issues

Added "VTuber Order" to Card List

Thank you for playing "VTuber Battle"!This update includes the following changes:Fixed an issue where unavailable characters remained in the selection screen when starting the game.Fixed an issue where unrelated characters appeared when switching attribute filters.Added a new sorting option, "VTuber Order," to the card list.This allows you to view cards grouped by the same VTuber, and will also be useful for the upcoming fusion feature.We appreciate your continued support for "VTuber Battle"!