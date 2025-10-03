 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20236605 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:52:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing "VTuber Battle"!
This update includes the following changes:

Fixed Character Selection Issues


Fixed an issue where unavailable characters remained in the selection screen when starting the game.

Fixed an issue where unrelated characters appeared when switching attribute filters.

Added "VTuber Order" to Card List



Added a new sorting option, "VTuber Order," to the card list.
This allows you to view cards grouped by the same VTuber, and will also be useful for the upcoming fusion feature.

We appreciate your continued support for "VTuber Battle"!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link