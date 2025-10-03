- Added a “QUICK START” option for players on the 3rd run and beyond to start with a full board and skip the drill mice battles
- Fixed a bug where the bench from a previous run would sometimes carry over
- Fixed a bug where Victory Points were incorrectly calculated at the end of the game
- Added a “Quit Game” button to the Settings menu
Patch notes 1.2.0.e2
