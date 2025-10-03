 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20236566 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:46:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a “QUICK START” option for players on the 3rd run and beyond to start with a full board and skip the drill mice battles
  • Fixed a bug where the bench from a previous run would sometimes carry over
  • Fixed a bug where Victory Points were incorrectly calculated at the end of the game
  • Added a “Quit Game” button to the Settings menu

