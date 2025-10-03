We want to let you know about an important update.
A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted, and while there is currently no evidence of impact on users, we’re taking all relevant steps to ensure you’re on the latest and safest version of the game.
To keep you safe, we’ve released a new patch that addresses the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.
You can read more about it here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
As always, our priority will be on keeping our games safe and enjoyable for everyone.
❗Update Required
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Golf With Your Friends Content Depot 431241
- Loading history…
macOS Golf With Your Friends Mac Depot 431243
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update