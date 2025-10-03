Hello Citizens,
After receiving your feedback, we are coming back to you with improvements and bug fixes related to the latest patch.
Below you will find the full patch notes:
Interface
Improvements for Mouse&Keyboard and Controller input switching
Heat allocation tooltips on the Heat overlay now show failed reasons for both increasing and decreasing allocation
Fixed Hospital, Advanced sawmill and Composite factory buildings not being properly displayed on construction radial menus after changing district tabs
Fixed Peace Accords law sometimes not showing up in the Council when playing with a controller
Fixed overlapping community icons on the bottom HUD, leading to issues with selecting them
Fixed pop-up tutorials sometimes enter an unresponsive state leading to softlock
Fixed community panels constantly refreshing, leading to issues with selecting tabs
Fixed blur being cut off abruptly on some of the law panels
Fixed no tooltip being shown when highlighting not available Laws in the Council
Fixed overlapping switches in the Generator Upgrade section of the Generator Panel
Fixed coal icon in the Stockpiling tutorial visibility when using Dark mode
Fixed the weather timeline decor line not matching the length of the Weather forecast widget
Fixed <positivesemibold> strings appearing in some tooltips
Fixed some of the Frostland site panels closing by themselves when hovering over choices
Fixed prompts in the Trust tutorial
Fixed available building slots persisting visually after upgrading a building
Fixed no tooltip about Settlement upgrade cost in Outpost panel
Fixed overlapping texts in Credits
Gameplay
Fixed not being able to construct Generator upgrades after building the Council on the Hanging Rock and Broken Shore utopia maps
Fixed Generator not turning off when fuels are out during Overdrive
Art
Tweaks to light setup for the Logistics district buildings
Tweaks to shadow visuals on some deposits
Minor improvements to roads visuals
Fixed some of the construction stage meshes persisting visually if the gameplay was paused at the very end of construction
Visual fixes to the Industrial district
Other
Major improvements to LOD aimed to reduce triangle count by ~50%
Major memory handling optimisations
Fixed GPU crash related to Cinematic framerate cap setting when using a screen with a high refresh rate
Tweaks aimed towards the performance of UI navigation in the late game when playing with a controller
Localization fixes
Thank you for your ongoing feedback!
Take care,
~ 11 bit studios team
