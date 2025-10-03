Hello Citizens,



After receiving your feedback, we are coming back to you with improvements and bug fixes related to the latest patch.

Below you will find the full patch notes:

Interface

Improvements for Mouse&Keyboard and Controller input switching

Heat allocation tooltips on the Heat overlay now show failed reasons for both increasing and decreasing allocation

Fixed Hospital, Advanced sawmill and Composite factory buildings not being properly displayed on construction radial menus after changing district tabs

Fixed Peace Accords law sometimes not showing up in the Council when playing with a controller

Fixed overlapping community icons on the bottom HUD, leading to issues with selecting them

Fixed pop-up tutorials sometimes enter an unresponsive state leading to softlock

Fixed community panels constantly refreshing, leading to issues with selecting tabs

Fixed blur being cut off abruptly on some of the law panels

Fixed no tooltip being shown when highlighting not available Laws in the Council

Fixed overlapping switches in the Generator Upgrade section of the Generator Panel

Fixed coal icon in the Stockpiling tutorial visibility when using Dark mode

Fixed the weather timeline decor line not matching the length of the Weather forecast widget

Fixed <positivesemibold> strings appearing in some tooltips

Fixed some of the Frostland site panels closing by themselves when hovering over choices

Fixed prompts in the Trust tutorial

Fixed available building slots persisting visually after upgrading a building

Fixed no tooltip about Settlement upgrade cost in Outpost panel

Fixed overlapping texts in Credits



Gameplay

Fixed not being able to construct Generator upgrades after building the Council on the Hanging Rock and Broken Shore utopia maps

Fixed Generator not turning off when fuels are out during Overdrive



Art

Tweaks to light setup for the Logistics district buildings

Tweaks to shadow visuals on some deposits

Minor improvements to roads visuals

Fixed some of the construction stage meshes persisting visually if the gameplay was paused at the very end of construction

Visual fixes to the Industrial district



Other

Major improvements to LOD aimed to reduce triangle count by ~50%

Major memory handling optimisations

Fixed GPU crash related to Cinematic framerate cap setting when using a screen with a high refresh rate

Tweaks aimed towards the performance of UI navigation in the late game when playing with a controller

Localization fixes

Thank you for your ongoing feedback!



Take care,



~ 11 bit studios team