 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20236527 Edited 3 October 2025 – 15:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Citizens,

After receiving your feedback, we are coming back to you with improvements and bug fixes related to the latest patch.

Below you will find the full patch notes:

Interface

  • Improvements for Mouse&Keyboard and Controller input switching

  • Heat allocation tooltips on the Heat overlay now show failed reasons for both increasing and decreasing allocation

  • Fixed Hospital, Advanced sawmill and Composite factory buildings not being properly displayed on construction radial menus after changing district tabs

  • Fixed Peace Accords law sometimes not showing up in the Council when playing with a controller

  • Fixed overlapping community icons on the bottom HUD, leading to issues with selecting them

  • Fixed pop-up tutorials sometimes enter an unresponsive state leading to softlock

  • Fixed community panels constantly refreshing, leading to issues with selecting tabs

  • Fixed blur being cut off abruptly on some of the law panels

  • Fixed no tooltip being shown when highlighting not available Laws in the Council

  • Fixed overlapping switches in the Generator Upgrade section of the Generator Panel

  • Fixed coal icon in the Stockpiling tutorial visibility when using Dark mode

  • Fixed the weather timeline decor line not matching the length of the Weather forecast widget

  • Fixed <positivesemibold> strings appearing in some tooltips

  • Fixed some of the Frostland site panels closing by themselves when hovering over choices

  • Fixed prompts in the Trust tutorial

  • Fixed available building slots persisting visually after upgrading a building

  • Fixed no tooltip about Settlement upgrade cost in Outpost panel

  • Fixed overlapping texts in Credits

Gameplay

  • Fixed not being able to construct Generator upgrades after building the Council on the Hanging Rock and Broken Shore utopia maps

  • Fixed Generator not turning off when fuels are out during Overdrive

Art

  • Tweaks to light setup for the Logistics district buildings

  • Tweaks to shadow visuals on some deposits

  • Minor improvements to roads visuals

  • Fixed some of the construction stage meshes persisting visually if the gameplay was paused at the very end of construction

  • Visual fixes to the Industrial district

Other

  • Major improvements to LOD aimed to reduce triangle count by ~50%

  • Major memory handling optimisations

  • Fixed GPU crash related to Cinematic framerate cap setting when using a screen with a high refresh rate

  • Tweaks aimed towards the performance of UI navigation in the late game when playing with a controller

  • Localization fixes

Thank you for your ongoing feedback!

Take care,

~ 11 bit studios team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1601581
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1601582
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 2791500 Depot 1601583
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2791500 Depot 2791500
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link