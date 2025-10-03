SKER ISLANDERS!

There's a lot going on here at the Wales Interactive studios! We just announced a brand new co-op title from our team; Hazard Levels! Not only that we're still working on features for Sker Ritual that we promised earlier this year.

Sker Ritual X Hazard Levels DLC:

To celebrate the announcement of Hazard Levels, we've launched a brand new DLC pack that feature characters, locations and a snippet into the new world that contains:

Fox Mask

An Exclusive Premium Fox Mask, things may get foxtremely hairy

Badger Mask

An Exclusive Premium Mask of the Badger Mask, oh honey, you’re all sett.

Owl Mask

An Exclusive Premium Owl Mask, don’t give a hoot, don’t ruffle any feathers.

Duck Mask

An Exclusive Premium Mask of the Duck Mask, just wing it.

The Fox Hole Arms

An Exclusive Premium Animated Menu Background of The Fox Hole Arms

Rift Creature Scream

An Exclusive In-Game Voice Line of the otherworldly Rift Creature Scream

The Family Emblem

An Exclusive The Family Emblem Player Icon because you’re always family here.

Sker Ritual Development Update:

A workshop is currently under development which will be available on both PC and Console allowing players to create custom Sker Ritual content!

On PC players will be able to use custom textures and models within their creations. This will be integrated with Steam Workshop where players will be able to share their creations with other players, who can also subscribe to their items and use them in their game as well.

The system will be open to be used with other potential mod sharing services as it'll read from a folder structure.

Launch Items will include:

Weapon Skins:

The same development tools that we use to create weapon skin rewards will open up to players to experiment, create and combine to give your weapon a unique look.

Masks:

Create custom masks for your player and friends so that you can take on the Quiet Ones in your own personal creations!

Custom Game Settings:

You'll be able to share your Custom Difficulty settings which were introduced in the previous patch and other players can use them in their own game as challenges to complete!

Beta:

A Workshop Beta on Steam will be available for a small amount of players to help us with the finishing touches of the initial Steam Workshop implementation before it becomes public. If you want to be a part of this, be sure to join our Sker Ritual Discord.

Future Workshop Projects:

After the launch of the Workshop we aim to gather as much community feedback as possible! It is then our future plans to work on Player and Enemy Model swaps and modifications, and Custom Maps.

Thank you for reading to the end! We're so excited about what amazing creations you can bring to our beloved Sker Island when the Workshop goes live. Our team will no doubt check out our favourite player-made weapons skins and masks to use in our own Sker games.

Wales Interactive