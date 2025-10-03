 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20236331
Fellow Resonators,

Our game engine (Unity) has issued a security notice that requires a patch for windows and mac versions of their games.
This here is that patch.

Enjoy the rest of the Steam sale!

Changed files in this update

