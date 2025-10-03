 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20236282 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:13:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Added an option to forfeit online Koi-Koi and Holo Awase matches.
・Added an option to customize the number of rounds during single play and lobby matches for Koi-Koi, Flower Awase, and Oicho-Kabu.
・Fixed security issues originating from the game engine.
・Minor bug fixes.

