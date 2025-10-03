Thank you for your feedback, I read everything!

Unfortunately, Valve has not yet verified the History Pack DLC, and there is nothing I can do to speed up the process.

I'm taking a little break this weekend, so this is the last patch for this week:



NEW:

- Santa will now leave presents for you (random rewards), more Santas = more presents

- Dragon Healthbar is now anchored to the top and visible at all times when its alive



Bugfixes:

- Fixed potential softlock when you buy Militia before Peasant

- Fixed Time Hero click priority when its behind a chest



Cheers!

Max