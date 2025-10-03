Thank you for your feedback, I read everything!
Unfortunately, Valve has not yet verified the History Pack DLC, and there is nothing I can do to speed up the process.
I'm taking a little break this weekend, so this is the last patch for this week:
NEW:
- Santa will now leave presents for you (random rewards), more Santas = more presents
- Dragon Healthbar is now anchored to the top and visible at all times when its alive
Bugfixes:
- Fixed potential softlock when you buy Militia before Peasant
- Fixed Time Hero click priority when its behind a chest
Cheers!
Max
Patch 1.13 - Santa Buff
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update