3 October 2025 Build 20236279 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:26:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you for your feedback, I read everything!
Unfortunately, Valve has not yet verified the History Pack DLC, and there is nothing I can do to speed up the process.
I'm taking a little break this weekend, so this is the last patch for this week:

NEW:
- Santa will now leave presents for you (random rewards), more Santas = more presents
- Dragon Healthbar is now anchored to the top and visible at all times when its alive

Bugfixes:
- Fixed potential softlock when you buy Militia before Peasant
- Fixed Time Hero click priority when its behind a chest

Cheers!
Max

