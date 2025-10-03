1.11 UPTADE (2025.10.03)
New Content
Main Quest 22
3 New Upgrade
Gameplay & Difficulty
The new upgrade <Fame> significantly increases the overall ticket farming speed throughout the game.
Additionally, due to how <Fame> activates, Star Points are no longer just a requirement for unlocking new quests — they now serve as an important resource for earning tickets faster and in greater amounts.
With the addition of the new upgrade <Party Turn+>, the overall gameplay difficulty has been lowered starting from the point when this upgrade becomes available.
The new upgrade <SP Max+> allows for more diverse strategies and greater freedom in party building. Existing strong strategies have become even more powerful, while previously underused ones limited by SP constraints can now shine with improved potential.
Changed files in this update