3 October 2025 Build 20236106 Edited 3 October 2025 – 10:06:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where toggling room lights on/off could cause the socket lamp’s color to disappear

  • Fixed an issue where the UI could become unresponsive while editing a room

  • Fixed an issue with color changes on certain room items

  • Other minor bug fixes

