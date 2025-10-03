Fixed an issue where toggling room lights on/off could cause the socket lamp’s color to disappear
Fixed an issue where the UI could become unresponsive while editing a room
Fixed an issue with color changes on certain room items
Other minor bug fixes
Update 2.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3213851
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3213852
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update