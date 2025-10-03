 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20235893 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
The following minor bug fixes have been implemented:
  • opening one of the valves in the bar froze the game on slower PCs - this is now fixed,
  • there was a sound artifact while opening the valves in the bar - it is no longer there,
  • skipping the kindergarten cutscene did not stop the animation of the teacher - the animation stops now,
  • blinking in the cathedral has been made slightly bigger.

