- opening one of the valves in the bar froze the game on slower PCs - this is now fixed,
- there was a sound artifact while opening the valves in the bar - it is no longer there,
- skipping the kindergarten cutscene did not stop the animation of the teacher - the animation stops now,
- blinking in the cathedral has been made slightly bigger.
Minor bug fixes (ver 1.2.1)
Update notes via Steam Community
The following minor bug fixes have been implemented:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update