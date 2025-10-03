 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20235759
We're excited to bring you a fresh update packed with improvements to enhance your gameplay experience!
What's New:
Enhanced player visibility with real-time name displays during matches, making it easier to track who's on the field. We've significantly improved physics replication for smoother, more responsive gameplay that feels better than ever. This update also includes numerous bug fixes and stability improvements to ensure a more polished experience overall.

