3 October 2025 Build 20235727 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Mystery Box: Spinoff Developer Series
  • New course added: Space Voyage - Experience low gravity disc golf in space in our celebratory event!
  • Hired a new gardener at Windswept Fields Farms (Fixed grass disappearing)
  • Added several new discs to the game
  • Added a condition to certain unintended disc attribute combinations to not be allowed in Multiplayer game modes
  • Fixed performance on some courses including Foxtail Meadows
  • Maintenance and miscellaneous bug fixes

Windows Disc Golf Valley Content Depot 1642891
macOS Disc Golf Valley Mac Depot 1642892
