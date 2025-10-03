- New Mystery Box: Spinoff Developer Series
- New course added: Space Voyage - Experience low gravity disc golf in space in our celebratory event!
- Hired a new gardener at Windswept Fields Farms (Fixed grass disappearing)
- Added several new discs to the game
- Added a condition to certain unintended disc attribute combinations to not be allowed in Multiplayer game modes
- Fixed performance on some courses including Foxtail Meadows
- Maintenance and miscellaneous bug fixes
