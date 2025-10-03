 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20235604 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi, everyone! Here's a small update with a few new things.

Reduce Condition Stacks


You can now use dice to reduce condition stacks of your active Animon by dragging a die on it (mouse) / press shift (keyboard) or right stick (gamepad) while a die is selected. Stacks are reduced by the value of the dice so if you have 6 stacks of poison and you drag a 3 on it, you will have 3 left. If you match the aspect types (Patience = Poison, Fury = Burning, Wisdom = Tide, Mystery = Curse), it'll reduce it by twice the amount. If your Animon has more than one condition, the die will reduce them each by the corresponding value.

Gif of fight against the third boss, player is using Shaybert who has a few poison stacks. Player drags die on it and reduces poison stacks


Now you have a little more control over it when you end up with a lot of stacks and can't do anything until they're lower. Also: paying dice to an Animon does not trigger poison damage and ignores tide-lock.

New Tricks


  • Carbon Armor (Fury)
  • Rocket Jab (Fury)
  • Drop Bullet (Wisdom)
  • Ice Buckler (Wisdom)
  • Rock Wall (Patience)
  • Fissure (Patience)


New Item

Picnic Basket: Fully heals your team and revives, can only be used on the map.


Changelog


Added

  • Added new Tricks
  • implemented using dice on Animon to reduce condition stacks
  • Added scrolling to battle action history
  • Added icon to trampoline item


Fixed


  • Fixed status condition heal items not working
  • (TTS) Fixed small issue with updating next button on Victory screen
  • Fixed loot "lore" descriptions not showing on victory screen tooltips
  • Fixed enhanced trick cost increasing after loading
  • Fixed Shop buttons locked after leaving and then pressing "cancel"
  • Fixed Tag Team triggering after performing trick with other Animon
  • Fixed Poison stacks text not moving with dragged dice
  • Soulblaze button now correctly hiding when switching
  • Fixed game crash after switching back to ignited Animon
  • Updated Twitch integration and added new authentication flow
  • Fixed spamming "Teach" button when getting a new Trick crashing game


Balancing

  • Changed Ymsick's Quirk to exhaust one Trick for each Animon in party
  • First nodes after boss are now guaranteed Hammam


Changes

  • Removed Kickstarter button

Open link