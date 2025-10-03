Reduce Condition Stacks
You can now use dice to reduce condition stacks of your active Animon by dragging a die on it (mouse) / press shift (keyboard) or right stick (gamepad) while a die is selected. Stacks are reduced by the value of the dice so if you have 6 stacks of poison and you drag a 3 on it, you will have 3 left. If you match the aspect types (Patience = Poison, Fury = Burning, Wisdom = Tide, Mystery = Curse), it'll reduce it by twice the amount. If your Animon has more than one condition, the die will reduce them each by the corresponding value.
Now you have a little more control over it when you end up with a lot of stacks and can't do anything until they're lower. Also: paying dice to an Animon does not trigger poison damage and ignores tide-lock.
New Tricks
- Carbon Armor (Fury)
- Rocket Jab (Fury)
- Drop Bullet (Wisdom)
- Ice Buckler (Wisdom)
- Rock Wall (Patience)
- Fissure (Patience)
New ItemPicnic Basket: Fully heals your team and revives, can only be used on the map.
Changelog
Added
- Added new Tricks
- implemented using dice on Animon to reduce condition stacks
- Added scrolling to battle action history
- Added icon to trampoline item
Fixed
- Fixed status condition heal items not working
- (TTS) Fixed small issue with updating next button on Victory screen
- Fixed loot "lore" descriptions not showing on victory screen tooltips
- Fixed enhanced trick cost increasing after loading
- Fixed Shop buttons locked after leaving and then pressing "cancel"
- Fixed Tag Team triggering after performing trick with other Animon
- Fixed Poison stacks text not moving with dragged dice
- Soulblaze button now correctly hiding when switching
- Fixed game crash after switching back to ignited Animon
- Updated Twitch integration and added new authentication flow
- Fixed spamming "Teach" button when getting a new Trick crashing game
Balancing
- Changed Ymsick's Quirk to exhaust one Trick for each Animon in party
- First nodes after boss are now guaranteed Hammam
Changes
- Removed Kickstarter button
Changed files in this update