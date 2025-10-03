Reduce Condition Stacks

Hi, everyone! Here's a small update with a few new things.You can now use dice to reduce condition stacks of your active Animon by dragging a die on it (mouse) / press shift (keyboard) or right stick (gamepad) while a die is selected. Stacks are reduced by the value of the dice so if you have 6 stacks of poison and you drag a 3 on it, you will have 3 left. If you match the aspect types (Patience = Poison, Fury = Burning, Wisdom = Tide, Mystery = Curse), it'll reduce it by twice the amount. If your Animon has more than one condition, the die will reduce them each by the corresponding value.

New Tricks

Carbon Armor (Fury)



Rocket Jab (Fury)



Drop Bullet (Wisdom)



Ice Buckler (Wisdom)



Rock Wall (Patience)



Fissure (Patience)



New Item

Changelog

Added

Added new Tricks



implemented using dice on Animon to reduce condition stacks



Added scrolling to battle action history



Added icon to trampoline item



Fixed

Fixed status condition heal items not working



(TTS) Fixed small issue with updating next button on Victory screen



Fixed loot "lore" descriptions not showing on victory screen tooltips



Fixed enhanced trick cost increasing after loading



Fixed Shop buttons locked after leaving and then pressing "cancel"



Fixed Tag Team triggering after performing trick with other Animon



Fixed Poison stacks text not moving with dragged dice



Soulblaze button now correctly hiding when switching



Fixed game crash after switching back to ignited Animon



Updated Twitch integration and added new authentication flow



Fixed spamming "Teach" button when getting a new Trick crashing game



Balancing

Changed Ymsick's Quirk to exhaust one Trick for each Animon in party



First nodes after boss are now guaranteed Hammam



Changes

Removed Kickstarter button



Now you have a little more control over it when you end up with a lot of stacks and can't do anything until they're lower. Also: paying dice to an Animon does not trigger poison damage and ignores tide-lock.: Fully heals your team and revives, can only be used on the map.