VERSION 2.1.6 -------------------------------------------------
- Adjusted item selection system for picking up items/resources.
- Changed Default Keyboard layout based on preferred User Input
- New Day/Night Cycle System
- Fixed physics issue with Hammerhead shark
- Implemented a "Pick Up Item" notification
- Filtration System - Water now disappears when filling bottle
- Text of item description no longer overflowing
- Added boosters to help get out of water on difficult edges.
- Added Tutorial Hints
- Water Transition can now be Enabled/Disabled in In-Game Settings.
- Fixed Ocean Surface flickering when Underwater
- Reworked culling issues
- Adjusted Lighting Brightness
- Reworked various Environment Assets and Textures
- Fish models should no longer distort over time
- Re-Recorded Voices
- Trader should no longer jump all over the place when appearing.
- Added a Master Volume Slider in the in-game settings.
Known Issues
- Remapped Controls do not reflect in World UI
- Slight stutter occurring on Level Streaming
- Camera/Reticle Offset when using weapon(s) whilst swimming
- Slight Performance Degradation compared to previous build
Changed files in this update