VERSION 2.1.6 -------------------------------------------------

- Adjusted item selection system for picking up items/resources.

- Changed Default Keyboard layout based on preferred User Input

- New Day/Night Cycle System

- Fixed physics issue with Hammerhead shark

- Implemented a "Pick Up Item" notification

- Filtration System - Water now disappears when filling bottle

- Text of item description no longer overflowing

- Added boosters to help get out of water on difficult edges.

- Added Tutorial Hints

- Water Transition can now be Enabled/Disabled in In-Game Settings.

- Fixed Ocean Surface flickering when Underwater

- Reworked culling issues

- Adjusted Lighting Brightness

- Reworked various Environment Assets and Textures

- Fish models should no longer distort over time

- Re-Recorded Voices

- Trader should no longer jump all over the place when appearing.

- Added a Master Volume Slider in the in-game settings.

Known Issues

- Remapped Controls do not reflect in World UI

- Slight stutter occurring on Level Streaming

- Camera/Reticle Offset when using weapon(s) whilst swimming

- Slight Performance Degradation compared to previous build