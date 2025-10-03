Good morning Shopkeepers!

A few hours ago Unity informed its users that a security vulnerability has been found in the engine (going back to 2017). They released a patch for it and as such we immediately applied it to the game. After some testing on our side it seems all good to go. I've just deployed it to Steam, and I encourage you to update the game (and any other Unity game that you have installed) as soon as possible.

There is no evidence that this vulnerability was ever exploited, but we did want to get this fix out as soon as possible. If you want to read more details on it, you can find those here: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

I will also take this opportunity to mention that the sequel to Winkeltje, Faire Trade, is coming out October 16th, and you can wishlist it now!