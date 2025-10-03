 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20235375 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good morning Shopkeepers!

A few hours ago Unity informed its users that a security vulnerability has been found in the engine (going back to 2017). They released a patch for it and as such we immediately applied it to the game. After some testing on our side it seems all good to go. I've just deployed it to Steam, and I encourage you to update the game (and any other Unity game that you have installed) as soon as possible.

There is no evidence that this vulnerability was ever exploited, but we did want to get this fix out as soon as possible. If you want to read more details on it, you can find those here: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

I will also take this opportunity to mention that the sequel to Winkeltje, Faire Trade, is coming out October 16th, and you can wishlist it now!

Changed files in this update

Windows Winkeltje Automatic Builds Depot 949292
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link