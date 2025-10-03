 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20235311 Edited 3 October 2025 – 08:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes

  1. Optimized item durability prompts so that non-player items will no longer incorrectly trigger damage notifications.

  2. Enhanced certain visual effects in Lanshan Village during the special event in turn 18.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link