We’re thrilled to release the KRONE Agriculture Equipment DLC for both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator! This latest addition expands your job roster with a powerful line-up of officially licensed, KRONE-branded farming machinery.





KRONE is a global leader in high-performance agricultural equipment. From mowers and balers to forage harvesters and wagons, their machines form the backbone of modern farming. But productivity doesn’t stop in the fields, these machines rely on truckers to deliver them where they’re needed, making drivers an essential link in the agricultural sector.





Both of these DLCs feature new cargo types, including large-scale agricultural machines such as harvesters, balers, rakes, and mowers, all meticulously modelled by our Vehicles Team with a high level of detail. Each machine is transported on specialized trailers, which will offer drivers a fresh delivery challenge, no matter which side of the Atlantic you truck on.







The DLC includes the following new cargoes for ETS2:

Disk Mower – Krone EasyCut B 880 CV

Forage Harvester – Krone BiG X 1180

Mower Conditioner – Krone BiG M 450

Rotary Rakes – Krone Swadro TC 1370

Round Baler – Krone VariPack V 190 XC

Square Baler – Krone BiG Pack 1290 XC HDP

Wagon – Krone GX 520

For ATS, players will be able to haul:

Disk Mower – Krone EasyCut B 880 CV

Forage Harvester – Krone BiG X 1180

Mower Conditioner – Krone BiG M 450

Rotary Rakes – Krone Swadro TC 1370

Round Baler – Krone VariPack V 190 XC

Square Baler – Krone BiG Pack 1290 XC HDP

Wagon – Krone GX 440

Alongside these new cargoes, we are also introducing a selection of KRONE-themed accessories for both ETS2 and ATS, which you can use to decorate your cabin interior and proudly display your support for this legendary brand.





To celebrate this release, we are also introducing a special bundle that allows you to purchase both the ETS2 and ATS versions of the KRONE Agriculture Equipment DLC for the price of one. This is the perfect opportunity for players who enjoy driving between both continents to expand their cargo options and enjoy the full scope of what this collaboration has to offer. Check it out on the Steam Store by clicking here!





We would like to extend a special thanks to Ingo Schoppe from KRONE Marketing, whose support, dedication, and expertise were invaluable throughout the development of this project. His guidance helped ensure that the machinery was represented as accurately as possible.



We hope you enjoy hauling KRONE Agriculture Equipment across Europe and America, and we look forward to seeing your screenshots and stories from the road. Be sure to share them with both us and KRONE on our official Social Media Channels. Until next time, keep on truckin’!



