3 October 2025 Build 20235133
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.2.3.0

Patch Notes

Level Design

  • Fixed an issue where the player could pass through walls in certain terrain of Starlit Cave Bottom.

System

  • Applied safety measures for some cases where, after forced sleep, a bug could occur causing unresponsiveness or time freeze.

    • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck while moving between regions.

    • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck while throwing or drinking potions.

Known Major Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

  • Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

  • Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

  • Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

  • Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.

  • Issue where some resident quests cannot progress or be completed.

  • Issue where if certain brooms had already been purchased from Alvin, some brooms could not be purchased at Diane’s or Witches’ Catalogue’s shops.

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

