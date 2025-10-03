Fixed an issue where the player could pass through walls in certain terrain of Starlit Cave Bottom.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck while throwing or drinking potions.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck while moving between regions.

Applied safety measures for some cases where, after forced sleep, a bug could occur causing unresponsiveness or time freeze.

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.

Issue where some resident quests cannot progress or be completed.