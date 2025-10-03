 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20235117 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Minor UI tweaks.
  • Added several animations to production in FPP mode.
  • Improved the VFX effect when applying the Blessing.

Fixed

  • Achievements from the Prologue are now granted after loading a save.
  • Loading a save from the Prologue unlocks missing buildings.
  • Fixed incorrect workforce calculation when removing a Blessing from a slot.
  • Removed an issue where selection highlights could persist on Lumberjacks.

Stability

  • Fixed a crash where the game could freeze and crash after loading and playing for a few minutes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1330431
  • Loading history…
