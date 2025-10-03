Improvements
- Minor UI tweaks.
- Added several animations to production in FPP mode.
- Improved the VFX effect when applying the Blessing.
Fixed
- Achievements from the Prologue are now granted after loading a save.
- Loading a save from the Prologue unlocks missing buildings.
- Fixed incorrect workforce calculation when removing a Blessing from a slot.
- Removed an issue where selection highlights could persist on Lumberjacks.
Stability
- Fixed a crash where the game could freeze and crash after loading and playing for a few minutes.
