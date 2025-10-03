Events: Geographic event description no longer appears after being completed

Accessories: Balance adjustments to the Magnet accessory

Interface: It is now possible to skip the intro logos with a double click

Balance: Rebalanced healing and max health increases

Leaderboard: Visual adjustments to ranking tables

Leaderboard: Added player photo to the leaderboard

Skills: Rework of Light Fly skills

Map 3 (Lagoon): Fixed missing colliders on some trees

Audio: Added sound for PC boss death

Audio: Added sound when selecting a skill

Audio: Added sound for opening the Skull Chest

Performance: Improved performance when many enemies are on screen

Enemies: Fixed bug where enemies were incorrectly moving sideways

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!