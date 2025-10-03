 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20234856 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:19:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Events: Geographic event description no longer appears after being completed

  • Accessories: Balance adjustments to the Magnet accessory

  • Interface: It is now possible to skip the intro logos with a double click

  • Balance: Rebalanced healing and max health increases

  • Leaderboard: Visual adjustments to ranking tables

  • Leaderboard: Added player photo to the leaderboard

  • Skills: Rework of Light Fly skills

  • Map 3 (Lagoon): Fixed missing colliders on some trees

  • Audio: Added sound for PC boss death

  • Audio: Added sound when selecting a skill

  • Audio: Added sound for opening the Skull Chest

  • Performance: Improved performance when many enemies are on screen

  • Enemies: Fixed bug where enemies were incorrectly moving sideways

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link