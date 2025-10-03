Events: Geographic event description no longer appears after being completed
Accessories: Balance adjustments to the Magnet accessory
Interface: It is now possible to skip the intro logos with a double click
Balance: Rebalanced healing and max health increases
Leaderboard: Visual adjustments to ranking tables
Leaderboard: Added player photo to the leaderboard
Skills: Rework of Light Fly skills
Map 3 (Lagoon): Fixed missing colliders on some trees
Audio: Added sound for PC boss death
Audio: Added sound when selecting a skill
Audio: Added sound for opening the Skull Chest
Performance: Improved performance when many enemies are on screen
Enemies: Fixed bug where enemies were incorrectly moving sideways
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update