Abyssal Demons Faction Pack is here! It unlocks a new faction for the game, with 11 new units and 2 new commanders.

Born from the deepest fractures of the underworld, the Abyssal Demons are creatures of endless hunger and shadow. They do not march as an army, but rather surge like a tide, clawing and tearing at the fabric of reality itself.

Commanders

Abyssal Herald

Abyssal Prince

Units

Devilspawn

Plaguewalkers

Plaguelings

Abyssal Vipers

Hell Riders

Demonic Hounds

Plague Flies

Abyssal Reapers

Fire Devils

Archdevil

Plague Hulk

