3 October 2025 Build 20234788
Update notes via Steam Community

Abyssal Demons Faction Pack is here! It unlocks a new faction for the game, with 11 new units and 2 new commanders.

Born from the deepest fractures of the underworld, the Abyssal Demons are creatures of endless hunger and shadow. They do not march as an army, but rather surge like a tide, clawing and tearing at the fabric of reality itself.

Commanders

  • Abyssal Herald

  • Abyssal Prince

Units

  • Devilspawn

  • Plaguewalkers

  • Plaguelings

  • Abyssal Vipers

  • Hell Riders

  • Demonic Hounds

  • Plague Flies

  • Abyssal Reapers

  • Fire Devils

  • Archdevil

  • Plague Hulk

Get the pack here!

Changed files in this update

