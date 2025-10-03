Abyssal Demons Faction Pack is here! It unlocks a new faction for the game, with 11 new units and 2 new commanders.
Born from the deepest fractures of the underworld, the Abyssal Demons are creatures of endless hunger and shadow. They do not march as an army, but rather surge like a tide, clawing and tearing at the fabric of reality itself.
Commanders
Abyssal Herald
Abyssal Prince
Units
Devilspawn
Plaguewalkers
Plaguelings
Abyssal Vipers
Hell Riders
Demonic Hounds
Plague Flies
Abyssal Reapers
Fire Devils
Archdevil
Plague Hulk
Get the pack here!
Changed files in this update