 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20234690 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
QoL
  • Added support for 21:9 Ultrawide Monitors
  • Added save area location information to the save/load slots


Balancing
  • Changed Desert Eagle ammo from 18 to 24
  • Increased Shotgun DMG
  • Increased Rocket Launcher DMG
  • Increased Spinning Sword DMG
  • Increased Quick Draw DMG
  • Increased XP obtained by killing mob enemies
  • Extended active time for power-ups
  • Decreased Kamikaze explosion DMG
  • Decreased Matchlock Elite rocket explosion DMG


Bugs
  • Fixed text overflow that happened in some scenes when the text size was set to big
  • Fixed an issue that caused controls to become unresponsive after specific input in the Key Config screen
  • Fixed an issues that caused the ammo UI to not updated when picking up the same subweapon again
  • Fixed an issue where performing specific actions caused weapons to switch to sword mode instead of switching weapons
  • Fixed an issue where guarding immediately after switching weapons prevented attacks
  • Fixed an issue where performing specific actions prevented sword attacks after subweapon ammo depletion
  • Fixed an issue where performing specific actions caused subweapons to remain equipped with 0 ammo, preventing weapon switching


Optimization
  • Optimized performance for of the levels
  • Optimized rendering of explosions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link