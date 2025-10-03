- Added support for 21:9 Ultrawide Monitors
- Added save area location information to the save/load slots
Balancing
- Changed Desert Eagle ammo from 18 to 24
- Increased Shotgun DMG
- Increased Rocket Launcher DMG
- Increased Spinning Sword DMG
- Increased Quick Draw DMG
- Increased XP obtained by killing mob enemies
- Extended active time for power-ups
- Decreased Kamikaze explosion DMG
- Decreased Matchlock Elite rocket explosion DMG
Bugs
- Fixed text overflow that happened in some scenes when the text size was set to big
- Fixed an issue that caused controls to become unresponsive after specific input in the Key Config screen
- Fixed an issues that caused the ammo UI to not updated when picking up the same subweapon again
- Fixed an issue where performing specific actions caused weapons to switch to sword mode instead of switching weapons
- Fixed an issue where guarding immediately after switching weapons prevented attacks
- Fixed an issue where performing specific actions prevented sword attacks after subweapon ammo depletion
- Fixed an issue where performing specific actions caused subweapons to remain equipped with 0 ammo, preventing weapon switching
Optimization
- Optimized performance for of the levels
- Optimized rendering of explosions
Changed files in this update