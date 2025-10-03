v2.0.0.2 Update Details

Tutorial (Recruitment Test) Made Easier

Improved the guidance to make it easier to understand how to enjoy the game, which was previously unclear

Removed certain overly-lethal traps that appeared during solo play of the Recruitment Test



Bug Fixes

Fixed the attachment position of adhesive items on SUBJECT capsules

Fixed an issue where certain S-size SUBJECTS would spawn in locations intended for L-size SUBJECTS

Fixed an inconsistency between the CHAOS mode difficulty description and the actual gameplay

CHAOS: Fixed an issue where auto-lift floors could remain stopped when a downed investigator was present

CHAOS: Improved clarity of event start conditions on the Last Boss map



That’s all for this update.We will continue working hard to make UNDERWARD even more enjoyable, and we deeply appreciate your warm support.