3 October 2025 Build 20234668
Update notes via Steam Community
※ You cannot match with players using a different version. Please update to the latest version (network version shown at the bottom left of the title screen as v2.0.0.2) before playing.

v2.0.0.2 Update Details


Tutorial (Recruitment Test) Made Easier

  1. Improved the guidance to make it easier to understand how to enjoy the game, which was previously unclear
  2. Removed certain overly-lethal traps that appeared during solo play of the Recruitment Test


Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed the attachment position of adhesive items on SUBJECT capsules
  2. Fixed an issue where certain S-size SUBJECTS would spawn in locations intended for L-size SUBJECTS
  3. Fixed an inconsistency between the CHAOS mode difficulty description and the actual gameplay
  4. CHAOS: Fixed an issue where auto-lift floors could remain stopped when a downed investigator was present
  5. CHAOS: Improved clarity of event start conditions on the Last Boss map


That’s all for this update.
We will continue working hard to make UNDERWARD even more enjoyable, and we deeply appreciate your warm support.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3025291
