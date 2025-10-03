Improvements
Made expensive clothing raise reputation on everyone
Add arrows to bisawa shop
Increased hanging sack frost duration
Gave Gekkei some items and a dagger
Increased hero value for Mirk
Made FOV kick when running faster to react
Made inventory transfer slider alert less confusing
Added max lifetime to jump buffer
Optimized some debug tools running calculations in non debug builds
Reduced book weight
Reduced lag spikes during intro scene
Optimized grass rendering a bit
Fixes
Fixed poison not killing
Fixed talking to alchemist early breaking creature quest
Fixed third person levitation not being affected by character speed modifiers
Fixed spell slates / scrolls not having minimum skill requirements
Fixed throwing potions applying effect multiple times
Fixed some issues with grass renderer
Fixed hole in the demo bounds
Fixed camera rotation breaking when jumping into water while entering dialog
Fixed screenshot button not using mapped key
Fixed debug features (play/pause, toggle player controls) being available in normal mode
Fixed checks triggering XP multiple times
Fixed floating NPC interaction point
Fixed nisa's greeting triggering multiple times
Fixed many menus being closable / openable while alert box is open
Fixed fortify charisma slate being named incorrectly
Fixed several instances of having input while in photomode
Fixed cursed boat shader
Hotfix 0.9.13
