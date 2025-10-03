Improvements

Made expensive clothing raise reputation on everyone

Add arrows to bisawa shop

Increased hanging sack frost duration

Gave Gekkei some items and a dagger

Increased hero value for Mirk

Made FOV kick when running faster to react

Made inventory transfer slider alert less confusing

Added max lifetime to jump buffer

Optimized some debug tools running calculations in non debug builds

Reduced book weight

Reduced lag spikes during intro scene

Optimized grass rendering a bit



Fixes

Fixed poison not killing

Fixed talking to alchemist early breaking creature quest

Fixed third person levitation not being affected by character speed modifiers

Fixed spell slates / scrolls not having minimum skill requirements

Fixed throwing potions applying effect multiple times

Fixed some issues with grass renderer

Fixed hole in the demo bounds

Fixed camera rotation breaking when jumping into water while entering dialog

Fixed screenshot button not using mapped key

Fixed debug features (play/pause, toggle player controls) being available in normal mode

Fixed checks triggering XP multiple times

Fixed floating NPC interaction point

Fixed nisa's greeting triggering multiple times

Fixed many menus being closable / openable while alert box is open

Fixed fortify charisma slate being named incorrectly

Fixed several instances of having input while in photomode

Fixed cursed boat shader

