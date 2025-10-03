Changes
- Added Pool Pill (V) recipe to be researched.
- Added map zoom buttons to world map and mine.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed name of locations on Star Observers tasks.
- Fixed Life Saving Talisman not stacking.
- Fixed Volative Synthesis Robes not being acquirable properly.
- Fixed tutorial sequence break when selecting the Martial background.
- Fixed cloud multi hit attacks to give the right number on the threshold the tooltip states.
- Invalid items are now hidden from the inventory (instead of being listed at the bottom).
- Crafting buff lists now update the position of the buffs properly as other buffs are added / removed.
- Fixed many typos.
Changed files in this update