3 October 2025 Build 20234648 Edited 3 October 2025 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added Pool Pill (V) recipe to be researched.
  • Added map zoom buttons to world map and mine.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed name of locations on Star Observers tasks.
  • Fixed Life Saving Talisman not stacking.
  • Fixed Volative Synthesis Robes not being acquirable properly.
  • Fixed tutorial sequence break when selecting the Martial background.
  • Fixed cloud multi hit attacks to give the right number on the threshold the tooltip states.
  • Invalid items are now hidden from the inventory (instead of being listed at the bottom).
  • Crafting buff lists now update the position of the buffs properly as other buffs are added / removed.
  • Fixed many typos.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
  Linux Depot 3992262
Linux Depot 3992262
  • Loading history…
