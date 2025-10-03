 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20234558 Edited 3 October 2025 – 08:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added a screen option to change the "VSync" setting.

    When VSync is turned off, the screen will be rendered at a fixed 60 FPS.
    By default, VSync is enabled, but turning it off may improve performance or screen stability in certain environments.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug in the stage "Elevated Highway" where falling at specific points could cause the player to get stuck in the ground upon respawn.
  • Fixed a bug in the stage "Overgrown Ruins" where throwing the guide terminal with the Shackle Wire could cause the guide panel coordinates to shift.
  • Fixed a bug in the stage "Overgrown Ruins" where enemy shells would sometimes float in midair instead of hitting the ropeway lift.
  • Fixed a bug where some attack hitboxes would remain after defeating the mid-boss Habakiri.
  • Fixed a bug in the boss battle against Habakiri where using the Shackle Wire could sometimes leave the player behind the train.
  • Fixed a bug in the boss battle against Habakiri where bullets generated by the Order Chip "Creativity" would sometimes disappear in midair when Shackled.
  • Fixed a bug in the stage "Elevated Highway" where certain items could be obtained in unintended ways.
  • Fixed a bug where HP recovery would roll back if interrupting the mode "Special Training 3".
  • Slightly adjusted the hit detection of certain bosses.
  • Adjusted the audible range of certain enemy attack sound effects.
  • Made minor graphical adjustments.
  • Improved graphics processing efficiency to reduce memory load.
  • Fixed a bug that caused behavioral issues in high frame rate environments.
  • And other minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2132531
