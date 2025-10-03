Additions
- Added a screen option to change the "VSync" setting.
When VSync is turned off, the screen will be rendered at a fixed 60 FPS.
By default, VSync is enabled, but turning it off may improve performance or screen stability in certain environments.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug in the stage "Elevated Highway" where falling at specific points could cause the player to get stuck in the ground upon respawn.
- Fixed a bug in the stage "Overgrown Ruins" where throwing the guide terminal with the Shackle Wire could cause the guide panel coordinates to shift.
- Fixed a bug in the stage "Overgrown Ruins" where enemy shells would sometimes float in midair instead of hitting the ropeway lift.
- Fixed a bug where some attack hitboxes would remain after defeating the mid-boss Habakiri.
- Fixed a bug in the boss battle against Habakiri where using the Shackle Wire could sometimes leave the player behind the train.
- Fixed a bug in the boss battle against Habakiri where bullets generated by the Order Chip "Creativity" would sometimes disappear in midair when Shackled.
- Fixed a bug in the stage "Elevated Highway" where certain items could be obtained in unintended ways.
- Fixed a bug where HP recovery would roll back if interrupting the mode "Special Training 3".
- Slightly adjusted the hit detection of certain bosses.
- Adjusted the audible range of certain enemy attack sound effects.
- Made minor graphical adjustments.
- Improved graphics processing efficiency to reduce memory load.
- Fixed a bug that caused behavioral issues in high frame rate environments.
- And other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update